Maryland tops Arkansas in Gulf Coast Showcase finale

Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors speaks to his team during a timeout of a game against Wake Forest on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Fort Myers, Fla. ( Nick Huenfield, Florida Gulf Coast University )

No. 14 Arkansas was handed its first loss of the season by No. 12 Maryland in the final game of the Gulf Coast Showcase in Fort Myers, Fla.

The Terrapins (2-1) made 16 3-pointers and shot better than 51% from beyond the arc, while the Razorbacks (3-1) made eight threes. Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors said Maryland forced the Razorbacks into some mistakes.

"They made us wrong," he added. "The thing we like to do to people, they did to us."

Arkansas' game against Maryland was its fourth in five days. The unusual scheduling was due to the covid-19 pandemic, but Neighbors liked the way it all played out.

"We knew four games in five days was a real challenge," Neighbors said. "But I don't regret it because now we're sitting here at 3-1 and we know a lot about our team.

"We need to rest, but there was no quit, obviously."

Arkansas was led by Maryland native Makayla Daniels, who scored 21 points on 7 of 15 shooting and added three assists. Destiny Slocum reached double figures for the fourth consecutive game, finishing with 16 points, four assists and three rebounds.

Chelsea Dungee had 18 points, Marquesha Davis chipped in 15 and Jailyn Mason added 10 points for Arkansas.

The Razorbacks fell behind quickly after the Terrapins shot 57% from the floor and scored 27 points in the first quarter. That hot shooting continued for Maryland, which made its first six shots of the third quarter, including 4 of 4 3-point attempts.

The Terrapins didn't let up throughout the remainder of the second half, scoring 58 points after halftime.

"That's why they kept playing. (Maryland coach Brenda Freese) said we never felt like the lead was a safe lead," Neighbors said.

Maryland was led by junior guard Katie Benzan, who scored 28 points on 10 of 18 shooting.

The Razorbacks and Terrapins shot roughly the same percentage from the floor, but Maryland made eight more 3-pointers and outrebounded the Razorbacks by 20 – 51-31.

Neighbors said the first five games have been valuable and he is excited to return to Arkansas and dive into the tape.

"We have not had a chance to watch one second of film," he said.

The Razorbacks get three full days of rest before their next matchup against Louisiana Monroe on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena.