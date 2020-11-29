POLICE BEAT: Man accused of spitting in officer's face

Police: Man spit in officer's face

A North Little Rock man is facing a felony charge after spitting in an officer's face early Saturday, according to a North Little Rock police arrest report.

Officers responding to a report of an intoxicated man found Deshon Martin, 29, sitting on the doorstep at a home on Chandler Street. Police subsequently learned that Martin had a warrant out for his arrest, the report said.

He was taken to the Pulaski County sheriff's office, where he complained of head pain and was subsequently taken to a hospital, where he was medically cleared, the report said. As police were putting him into a patrol car, he spit in an officer's face, the report said.

Martin is charged with felony aggravated assault on a police officer, misdemeanor violation of a protection order, misdemeanor public intoxication and misdemeanor refusal to submit to an arrest, according to the report.

Beebe man faces drug, gun charges

A traffic stop over an expired license plate led to the drug arrest of a Beebe man Saturday morning, according to a Jacksonville police report.

Gerald Hice, 30, initially lied to police about his name, the report said. Officers frisked him and reported finding a smoking device with marijuana. A further search led to discovery of two firearms, a needle with methamphetamine, distribution packaging material and a scale, the report said.

Hice was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he was charged with two counts of felony possession of a firearm by a certain person, two counts of possession of misdemeanor drug paraphernalia, felony possession of meth with purpose to deliver, felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm, misdemeanor possession of Schedule VI drug, misdemeanor obstruction of governmental operations, misdemeanor driving on a suspended license and misdemeanor fail to register a vehicle.

Man, 33, accused in check forgery

North Little Rock police arrested a man Friday after he tried to cash a forged check, according to reports.

Kundrick Adams, 33, was attempting to cash a check for $6,743.27 at First Security Bank on East Broadway in North Little Rock when a bank teller became suspicious and called police, the report said.

Adams admitted the check was forged and said he needed money to buy gifts for his kids, the report said.

He was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where officers reported finding on his person a small bag of suspected methamphetamine and a glass pipe with burned white residue inside.

Adams was charged with felony second-degree forgery, felony possession of a controlled substance and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.