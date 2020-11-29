Prison agency reports inmate's death

An inmate at the Ouachita River Correctional Unit in Malvern was pronounced dead Saturday after corrections officers found him hanging in his cell, according to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
Demeckus Singleton, 28, was in a locked single-man cell at the time, the release said. He was pronounced dead at 12:20 p.m.
The Arkansas State Police was notified and will conduct an investigation into the death. The Corrections Department will conduct an internal investigation, as well.
Singleton was serving a 20-year sentence out of Columbia County for theft of property, terroristic threatening and absconding.
