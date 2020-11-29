Ricebirds regroup to advance

Coach Josh Price’s Stuttgart Ricebirds improved to 11-0 with Friday’s victory over Joe T. Robinson in the Class 4A state playoffs. They are seeking their first state championship since 2012. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Stuttgart came into Friday's Class 4A second-round playoff game against defending state champion Joe T. Robinson undefeated.

The Ricebirds were at home at Ned Moseley Stadium, but the 4A-2 Conference champion Ricebirds' season was on the brink after blowing a 10-0 first-half lead to trail 20-10 in the fourth quarter.

But Stuttgart got a 29-yard field goal by Jack Hosman, then a blocked punt by Kameron Harper that led to a 5-yard touchdown run by quarterback Pate Kleinbeck to tie the game at 20-20.

Rhett Bohanan intercepted Robinson quarterback Buddy Gaston later in the fourth quarter to set up Hosman's go-ahead 25-yard field goal.

Robinson had an opportunity to tie the game but missed a 43-yard field goal attempt as time expired.

Stuttgart Coach Josh Price's team improved to 11-0 and in its quest for the school's first state championship since 2012.

"We want to be in the state title conversation every year," Price said. "I know that it was only a second-round game. But that's the defending state champions we beat. A lot of people had picked them to win it all."

Stuttgart led 10-0 in the first half thanks to a touchdown run by Jaidan Strange and a 23-yard field goal by Hosman.

The Ricebirds' comeback was what impressed Price the most.

"I told our guys to keep playing," Price said. "You never know which snap is the most important one. I was very pleased to see them come back."

Hosman kicked three field goals for the Ricebirds. He is one of three sophomores who are heavily involved with the field-goal team, along with Matthew Hoskyn (snapper) and Jacob Maddox (holder).

The youth in that area doesn't worry Price.

"He banged those in," Price said. "We put faith in our players to do the job."

Up next for Stuttgart is Ozark in the Class 4A quarterfinals. Ozark defeated Pocahontas 40-14 on Friday night behind Harper Faulkenberry's five touchdowns (four rushing, one passing).

"They were in the state semifinals last season," Price said. "They're no stranger to being in the playoffs."

Costly victory?

Des Arc defeated Bigelow 38-22 in the Class 2A quarterfinals Friday night, but the victory may have come at a high cost.

Quarterback Luke Morton, who rushed for three touchdowns, dislocated his left elbow late in the fourth quarter while trying to run for a first down, Coach BJ Paschal said.

Paschal said he will know more about Morton's status for the Eagles' Class 2A semifinal game Friday against Junction City on Monday.

"He's been texting me all day. He said, 'If I can play, I will be full go,' " Paschal said. "The kid is tough."

Morton had scoring runs of 1, 6 and 16 yards -- all in the second quarter -- to help the Eagles take a 30-0 lead. He finished with 82 rushing yards.

Jack Kearby led the Eagles with 137 yards and a touchdown, which was 31 yards in the first quarter.

Des Arc (12-0), the 2A-6 Conference's No. 1 seed, is in the semifinals for the first time since 2013. The Eagles had lost their previous five quarterfinal appearances (2014, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019).

"We got over that quarterfinal hump," Paschal said. "It's big for the community to get over it."

Brother act

When Hoxie needed the Powell brothers, Shunderrick and Daylon, to play their best games of the season Friday night against Newport, the Mustangs' duo did so.

Shunderrick Powell rushed for 359 yards and 3 touchdowns on 16 carries, and Daylon Powell accounted for 4 touchdowns in the Mustangs' 48-28 victory over Newport in a Class 3A second-round game.

The three scoring runs for Shunderrick Powell were from 80, 65 and 69 yards.

Daylon Powell rushed for 151 yards and 3 touchdowns on 18 carries. He also completed 7 of 17 passes for 101 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

"They stepped up when we needed them to," Hoxie Coach Tom Sears said. "They are such gamers. They want the ball in their hands."

Newport had cut the lead to 21-20 in the third quarter, but Shunderrick Powell ran 65 yards for a touchdown to extend the lead to 28-20.

"It was huge," Sears said. "We wanted to get the momentum back."

Hoxie finished with 572 yards offensively, including 471 rushing. Newport was limited to 265 yards as its season ended at 9-2.

Hoxie (11-0) is having one of the best seasons in school history. The Mustangs won the 3A-3 Conference and have reached the state quarterfinals for the fifth time. They'll face Paris on Friday night.

The Mustangs lost their previous four appearances in the quarterfinals to Prescott last season, Booneville in 2014, Earle in 2013 and Glen Rose in 2007.

Sears said he's glad the Mustangs won't have to travel for this matchup.

"We're proud to be at home," Sears said. "We had a great environment last night. We're excited to play at home again."

Knight on point

Josh Lawson was perfect for Centerpoint in its Class 3A second-round game Friday night.

The quarterback completed 18 of 18 passes for 204 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Knights' 47-22 victory over Camden Harmony Grove in Amity. Lawson also had a rushing touchdown for Centerpoint (7-3).

Centerpoint Coach Cary Rogers said the Knights had never had a quarterback complete all of his passes in a game before Friday night.

"He was outstanding," Rogers said. "He didn't have an incomplete pass. Our receivers made some good catches and our protection was outstanding."

Blake Sorrells had two sacks and two fumble recoveries on defense for the Knights.

It was Centerpoint's second consecutive playoff victory over a team from the 3A-6 Conference. The Knights won at Rison 38-22 on Nov. 20 in a first-round game.

Rogers said he's pleased with how the Knights have been playing.

"This is when you want to be at your best," Rogers said. "Our last two games have been our best games of the season."

Centerpoint will travel to 3A-5 Conference rival Glen Rose in a quarterfinal game Friday night. The Knights lost 7-6 to the Beavers on Oct. 23.

"We had too many turnovers and penalties in the first game," Rogers said. "Hopefully, we can eliminate the turnovers and penalties Friday."