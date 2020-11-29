OPINION | RICHARD MASON: So many life-changing decisions

I had worked for Exxon for six years when I decided to quit and be an independent geologist and--if I was successful--an oil and gas operator. I wanted to have an interest in the oil and gas I found, and there had been a rumor about transferring the department to Houston. I sure didn't want to move there.

Before I quit, I figured going from a major oil company to being an independent geologist was too big of a step, so I started looking for a small company that would pay its geologist a decent salary plus an interest in any oil or gas he found.

I received a job offer from a small company, wrote my letter of resignation, and walked into the regional exploration manager's office.

"Orrville, this is my letter of resignation with 30 days' notice," I said, handing him my letter.

"Richard, sit down, and let's discuss this. You have a bright future with the company, and just a few days ago, I processed another 10 percent raise for you."

"Well, sir, it's really not the money ..."

"Is it the rumor we are moving everyone to Houston?"

"Well, that's part of it, but ..."

"We're not going anywhere, Richard. I can guarantee you that."

I was so nervous that I could hardly breathe, but had made up my mind.

"It's just that I want to earn an interest in ..."

Orrville interrupted me and, shaking his head, he got very blunt.

"Damn! Richard, you are making a big mistake, and believe me, you will regret it! Clean out your desk and leave the building!"

Thirty minutes later, I had gathered up my personal items, handed in my keys, and left. That night I couldn't sleep for worrying. Had I made a huge career mistake?

My first morning with the small independent oil company, where I was now the entire exploration department, started with more doubts. When I walked into the office, the secretary and office accountant welcomed me, and I looked around for John, the owner.

"Where's John?" I asked Marion, his secretary.

"Oh, Patsy called and said John tied one on last night, and he'll be in around noon."

I took a deep breath and headed to my office, just as my phone buzzed.

"The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is on the line," Marion said.

"Hello?"

"Mr. Mason?"

"Yes."

"We have a baby girl for you and Mrs. Mason."

I had almost forgotten we had applied to adopt a child months back.

"When do we get her?"

"Right now. Come to our office and pick up your baby girl."

I was excited, but concerned. My new boss had stayed out half the night getting drunk, I had another mouth to feed and had just quit a great job.

We picked up our Lara, and had to stop and buy diapers on the way home.

After lunch, when I walked into my office, I was shocked. John had come in about 11 a.m., and when Marion told him I had left to pick up our baby girl, John sent her out to buy baby gifts. They almost filled my office.

John was a functioning alcoholic, a habitual gambler, and a womanizer. But he had a big heart, he could raise money, and had a nose for oil. I worked only one very stressful year for John, hanging in there until one afternoon John came into my office and said, "Put your stuff up and join Marion, Brenda, and me for a drink down at the Deep Six."

I didn't want to go, but I did.

The Deep Six was a bar in the basement of the 600 Building where our offices were. Well, I thought, it's just a drink with the boss and the office women. Time passed, and I knew Vertis would be expecting me. I stood and said, "I need to go, John."

"Marion, call Patsy and tell her to call Vertis to come over to my house. Tell her Richard and I will be there in a few minutes."

We stayed a lot longer than a few minutes, and when we finally made it to John's house, Vertis was there. Even though we all laughed and kidded around, seemingly having a good time, I knew Vertis was just holding back. As the car door slammed shut and we headed home, she uttered some words I can still remember.

"I'm not raising my baby girl like this."

She didn't need to say more, but of course she did. I didn't quit because of that; it was just one more good reason. However, in the year I worked for John, I learned how independent geologists fit into oil and gas exploration and made a lot of contacts, which would be very helpful. I opened my own office and after a year as an independent geologist, I was very successful.

However, my life wasn't all business. A year later, I filed to run for Texas state representative as a Democrat against a 20-year veteran Democrat. My campaign refrain was: Isn't it time the people were represented?

I was an underdog, and after I filed, the newspapers had me 40 percentage points behind. But I liked campaigning. The first event was a big union rally to endorse a candidate. My opponent had been endorsed every time in the past, but I had an ace in the hole. My dad was a union man, and I had walked the picket line with him during a strike.

When I stood to speak, I contrasted my union background with my opponent, who had an office job in a large plant. Before I was through speaking the union men were applauding. I was one of them, and was endorsed.

My poll numbers moved up, and when the Hispanic coalition and several local newspapers endorsed me, I was within five points of my opponent. However, I had problems in Mathis, a small town in the north part of the district with a very high percentage of Hispanics. My opponent had been there spreading the rumor I was supporting one of the two Hispanic candidates in a local race, trying to split the vote.

The day before the election, I spent the afternoon in Mathis at a barbecue, trying to discount the rumor. I knew I would win Mathis, but I needed to win big.

The day of the election the newspapers had the race as a toss-up, and that night at my watch party, the tally went back and forth. Finally, Mathis was the only box not reporting, and if I won it, with the margin I had in Taft or Gregory, where I won six to one, I would win. It was the next morning when the box finally reported.

"Richard, we won!" My Mathis contact shouted. But when he gave me the details, I knew it wasn't big enough. There were 35,462 votes cast in the district. I lost by 158 votes.

