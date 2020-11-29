State sets new record for covid-19 hospitalizations

Arkansas' tally of covid-19 hospitalizations reached a new record high of 1,030 on Sunday, exceeding the previous record of 1,028 set on Nov. 25.

The state's count of patients who were admitted to hospitals because of the coronavirus increased by 20 from Saturday.

Overall covid-19 cases rose by 1,221 on Sunday, driven by 1,019 new confirmed cases and 202 probable cases, according to the Arkansas Department of Health's daily case report.

"I think about the loss to so many families and the stress on our health care workers. We have a lot of work to do between now and Christmas," Gov. Asa Hutchinson wrote on Twitter on Sunday afternoon in response to the latest numbers.

The number of patients on a ventilator ticked up by two, to 185.

As of Sunday, 156,247 covid-19 cases have been reported in the state since the pandemic began. Of those, 136,872 are considered recovered.

Arkansas deaths blamed on covid-19 rose by 21 on Sunday, for a total of 2,470 in Arkansas since the start of the pandemic.

All but five of the deaths reported on Sunday were classified as having occurred among confirmed covid-19 patients. The others were considered probable cases based on less-accurate tests.

The Health Department's count of active cases decreased by 58, to 16,884, on Sunday.

Pulaski County led the state in terms of new cases, with 198, followed by Washington County with 90.

