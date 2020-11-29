Successful & safe

About 100 volunteers helped make Camp Aldersgate's 37th Annual Fish Fry a big success despite the change to a drive-thru event. The fundraiser for the camp was held Nov. 8.

Masked volunteers cooked the meals, packed them, took tickets and guided cars through the camp to pick up the packaged dinners of catfish, fries, hush puppies and a fried biscuit. About 1,200 meals were served.

The fundraiser exceeded its goal of $38,000 and raised just over $52,000 for the camp. Camp Aldersgate is a nonprofit that serves children and youth with special needs in a camp environment. During the summer months, the camp hosts weeklong medical-specific camps for children and youth with various medical conditions.