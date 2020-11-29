Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
GONE FISHING

Successful & safe

Camp Aldersgate’s Fish Fry serves about 1,200 drive-thru meals by Cary Jenkins | Today at 1:38 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Gabriel Key, Lori Monday and Dedjaran Dunbar at the Camp Aldersgate Fish Fry on 11/08/2020 (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins) ( Cary Jenkins)

About 100 volunteers helped make Camp Aldersgate's 37th Annual Fish Fry a big success despite the change to a drive-thru event. The fundraiser for the camp was held Nov. 8.

Masked volunteers cooked the meals, packed them, took tickets and guided cars through the camp to pick up the packaged dinners of catfish, fries, hush puppies and a fried biscuit. About 1,200 meals were served.

Gallery: Camp Aldersgate Fish Fry

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/1129fish/]

The fundraiser exceeded its goal of $38,000 and raised just over $52,000 for the camp. Camp Aldersgate is a nonprofit that serves children and youth with special needs in a camp environment. During the summer months, the camp hosts weeklong medical-specific camps for children and youth with various medical conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT