Villanova falls flat in loss to Va. Tech

UNCASVILLE, Conn. -- Keve Aluma scored 22 points and Nahiem Alleyne added 20 as Virginia Tech upset No. 3 Villanova 81-73 in overtime on Saturday night.

Tyrece Radford added 8 points and 13 rebounds for the Hokies (2-0), who didn't know they would be playing the nation's third-ranked team until early Friday morning.

Collin Gillespie scored 18 of his 25 points in the first half for Villanova (2-1). Caleb Daniels added 17 points and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl finished with 14 for the Wildcats.

The teams were tied at 29-29 after 20 minutes and deadlocked at 38 five minutes into the second half.

The Wildcats appeared to take control of the game from there, going on an 11-0 run and holding the Hokies scoreless for five minutes.

But Virginia Tech chipped away and took the lead at 64-62 with 1.3 seconds remaining on a traditional three-point play by Aluma, who scored on a beautiful assist from Cartier Diarra in the lane, and then unintentionally made the free throw.

Villanova's Justin Moore then drew a charge on Justyn Mutts on the inbounds play and Moore's two foul shots sent the game into overtime tied at 64.

Mutts made up for that mistake by scoring the first five points in extra time and the Hokies never relinquished the lead, outscoring the Wildcats 17-9 in the extra frame.

NO. 2 BAYLOR 112,

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 82

LAS VEGAS -- MaCio Teague scored 21 points and No. 2 Baylor won its delayed season opener.

Baylor, which adjusted its opening schedule after Coach Scott Drew tested positive for covid-19, shot 45-for-80 (56.3%) from the floor, including 15-for-27 (55.6%) from three-point range.

Davion Mitchell finished with 18 points for the Bears (1-0). Cedric Russell led the Ragin Cajuns (0-1) with 26 points.

NO. 9 DUKE 81,

COPPIN STATE 71

DURHAM, N.C. -- Freshman Jalen Johnson had 19 points, 19 rebounds and 4 blocks to help Duke overcome a turnover-filled performance and beat Coppin State in the season opener for both teams.

The 6-9 Johnson made all eight of his shots from the field, including a three-pointer, and both of his free throws while also tallying five assists. Fellow rookie DJ Steward scored 24 points for the Blue Devils, including a key three-pointer with 2:02 left that helped keep Duke in control during an unexpectedly tight finish.

Duke was playing without its rowdy fans in the famously hostile Cameron Indoor Stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Blue Devils shot 53% but committed 22 turnovers to give the Eagles plenty of extra chances.

NO. 13 MICHIGAN STATE 80,

NOTRE DAME 70

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Aaron Henry had 14 points, 8 rebounds, 4 blocks and 3 assists to help No. 13 Michigan State beat Notre Dame.

The Spartans (2-0) closed the first half with a 17-0 run over seven-plus minutes and scored the first nine points of the second half to take a 22-point lead.

Joey Hauser had 10 points and 12 rebounds, Rocket Watts had 13 points and 6 assists, and Marcus Bingham added 7 points, 7 rebounds and 4 blocked shots for the Spartans.

Notre Dame's Prentiss Hubb had 23 points.

WOMEN

NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 81,

SOUTH DAKOTA 71

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Destanni Henderson and Zia Cooke each scored 19 points, and top-ranked South Carolina (2-0) beat South Dakota in the Crossover Classic.

Henderson finished two points shy of a career high. Chloe Lamb led South Dakota (0-1) with 18 points.

NO. 10 OREGON 116,

SEATTLE 51

EUGENE, Ore. -- Taylor Mikesell scored 28 points as Oregon routed Seattle.

Mikesell, a junior transfer from Maryland, made seven three-pointers in the first half, helping the Ducks to a 71-25 lead. McKenzi Williams scored 20 points for Seattle (0-2).

NO. 13 TEXAS A&M 93.

NO. 19 DePAUL 91

CHICAGO -- Kayla Wells scored 22 points, N'dea Jones had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Texas A&M edged DePaul.

Wells made two free throws with 4.9 seconds left to put Texas A&M (2-0) up 93-90. The Aggies shot 61%, making all three of their three-pointers.

Dee Bekelja had 24 points for DePaul.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 76,

NO. 15 IOWA STATE 69

BROOKINGS, S.D. -- Haley Greer scored 20 points and Myah Selland added 19 to help South Dakota State beat Iowa State in its opener.

Greer, a graduate transfer from Colgate, had three of her four three-pointers in the first half. South Dakota State went 13 for 13 from the foul line in the fourth quarter and 23 of 26 overall to hold off the Cyclones for its 12th victory over a ranked opponent.

Ashley Joens had 35 points and 12 rebounds for the Cyclones (1-1).

NO. 24 MISSOURI STATE 81,

NO. 12 MARYLAND 72

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Brice Calip scored a career-high 26 points and Missouri State overcame a 16-point deficit to beat Marylard in the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Jasmine Franklin had 14 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals for Missouri State (2-0). The Bearsscored 25 points off 24 Maryland turnovers.

Katie Benzan led Maryland (1-1) with 16 points. The Terrapins had won 18 consecutive games dating to a victory at Michigan on Jan. 12.