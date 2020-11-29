Terrell-Kimes

Bailey Kimes and Alton Terrell were united in marriage Saturday at the Cold Springs Chapel in Paron in a ceremony officiated by Dr. Rex Horne.

The parents of the bride are Lorie and Brian Scott of Little Rock and Nathan Kimes of North Little Rock. She is the granddaughter of Betty Brumbelow of Little Rock, Patrick Herndon of Bella Vista, Mary Barringer of Little Rock and Nathan Kimes, Sr. of North Little Rock.

The groom is the son of Christy and John Terrell of Murfreesboro. His grandparents are Linda Endsley, the late Gaines Bridgeman and Jane and Alton Terrell, all of Murfreesboro.

Attending the bride was Aubrey Crockett. Attending the groom was Adam Bailey.

A reception was held at the Cold Springs Event Center after the ceremony.

The bride graduated from Ouachita Baptist University with a degree in communication science disorders, and is currently attending the ABA masters program at OBU.

The groom graduated from the Texas Christian University Ranch Management program. He currently works as a cattleman.

The couple will reside in Murfreesboro after a wedding trip to Banff, Alberta, Canada.

Bradford-Cushing

Wedding vows were exchanged by Sarah Cushing and Michael Bradford on Oct. 24 at the Hill Farm Barn Event Center in Bryant.

The bride is the daughter of Geneva and Scot Cushing of Collinsville, Ill.

The parents of the groom are Jan and Dr. David Bradford of Little Rock.

The couple will reside in Little Rock.