Let's Eat: Preacher's Son to say farewell to founding chef

NWA Democrat-Gazette/FLIP PUTTHOFF Matthew Cooper, executive chef, talks Saturday Nov. 9 2019 about the architecture of his restaurant, The Preacher's Son in downtown Bentonville. The building was once a church.

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Preacher's Son in Bentonville is hosting a special farewell dinner celebration for their chef Matt Cooper.

Cooper, who has been with the restaurant since it's founding in December of 2016, is preparing a five-course meal of his favorite dishes. The meal includes an amuse-bouche, appetizer, salad, entree and dessert.

The menu is prefixed, and tickets are required to attend the event. There will be two seatings at 5 and 8 p.m. and social distancing protocols will be in place. Tickets are $125 a person.

The Preacher's Son is located at 201 NW A St. in Bentonville.