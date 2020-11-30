Let's Eat: Preacher's Son to say farewell to founding chef

NWA Democrat-Gazette/FLIP PUTTHOFF Matthew Cooper, executive chef, talks Saturday Nov. 9 2019 about the architecture of his restaurant, The Preacher's Son in downtown Bentonville. The building was once a church.
FAYETTEVILLE -- The Preacher's Son in Bentonville is hosting a special farewell dinner celebration for their chef Matt Cooper.
Cooper, who has been with the restaurant since it's founding in December of 2016, is preparing a five-course meal of his favorite dishes. The meal includes an amuse-bouche, appetizer, salad, entree and dessert.
The menu is prefixed, and tickets are required to attend the event. There will be two seatings at 5 and 8 p.m. and social distancing protocols will be in place. Tickets are $125 a person.
The Preacher's Son is located at 201 NW A St. in Bentonville.
