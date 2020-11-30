NFL notebook

MILESTONES

Indianapolis QB Philip Rivers made his 235th consecutive start. He moved past Eli Manning for No. 10 in league history for most career starts and tied Charles Woodson for No. 9. ... The Chiefs beat Tampa Bay for the first time since Sept. 5, 1993, when Joe Montana led Kansas City to a 27-3 victory. The Bucs had won five straight in a series the Chiefs lead 8-5. ... Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady passed for 345 yards and three touchdowns. Brady, who has 3,300 passing yards this season, has 18 career seasons with at least 3,000 passing yards, tied with Hall of Famer Brett Favre for the most in NFL history.

STREAKS & STATS

The Chiefs (10-1) won their sixth straight game and clinched their seventh 10-win season in eight years under Coach Andy Reid. The reigning Super Bowl champions improved to 6-0 on the road and have won nine straight away from home. ... Jacksonville (1-10) set a single-season franchise record by losing its 10th consecutive game. General Manager Dave Caldwell was fired after the game. ... Carolina rookie Jeremy Chinn had not one but two fumble recovery returns for touchdowns in the first 69 seconds of the third quarter at Minnesota as Carolina fell 28-27. He ran back fumbles by Kirk Cousins for 17 yards and Dalvin Cook for 28. According to Pro Football Reference research, Chinn became the first player in the NFL since 1948 to return two fumble recoveries for touchdowns in the same game. ... With a 27-25 victory at Jacksonville, the Browns improved to 8-3 for the first time since 1994, when they were 11-5. It's their most wins in 13 years. ... The Raiders took their worst loss of Jon Gruden's most recent three seasons as coach, 43-6 at Atlanta. ... The Giants' Wayne Gallman had a 1-yard, fourth-down TD run at Cincinnati. Gallman has six touchdowns rushing this year and has run for one in five consecutive games. Gallman is the first Giants player to rush for a touchdown in five consecutive games since Andre Brown had six straight in 2012-13. ... The 11-game skid for the Jets is the second-longest in team history, one game short of the losing streak by the 1995-96 teams under Rich Kotite.

RUNNING QBS

The NFL seasonal mark for rushing touchdowns by players whose primary roster position is quarterback was set Sunday. The mark was 80 last year, and in Week 12 there were six to reach 81 for the season. The Saints' Taysom Hill and the Colts' Jacoby Brissett each had two Sunday, while Buffalo's Josh Allen and Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill had one apiece.

HISTORY MADE

Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson became the first woman to coach an NFL position group in a regular-season game as she filled in for tight ends coach Drew Petzing. Petzing's wife, Louisa, gave birth to the couple's first child Saturday.

ROAD WARRIORS

It was a good week for the teams playing on the road: They had a 9-5 mark through Sunday's games. The run started on Thursday with Houston winning at Detroit 41-25 and Washington knocking off the Cowboys in Dallas 41-16. On Sunday, the Giants won in Cincinnati 19-17, Tennessee knocked off the Colts in Indianapolis 45-26, Cleveland edged the Jaguars in Jacksonville 27-25, New Orleans beat the Broncos 31-3 in Denver, the Dolphins beat the Jets 20-3 in New Jersey, the 49ers won at the Rams 23-20, and the Chiefs beat the Buccaneers in Tampa 27-24. The home team winners were the Falcons over the Raiders 43-6, the Bills over the Chargers 27-17, the Vikings against the Panthers 28-27, New England over Arizona 20-17, and Green Bay 41-25 over Chicago.

SLOPPY

Las Vegas had a season-worst 5 turnovers and was flagged 11 times for 141 yards, with one penalty wiping out an interception and another allowing the Falcons to keep the ball after a missed field goal. It all led to a 43-6 defeat that dropped the Raiders to 6-5.

SIDELINED

The Giants saw quarterback Daniel Jones sidelined during the second half of a 19-17 win at Cincinnati with a hamstring injury. ... The Carolina Panthers lost wide receiver D.J. Moore in the fourth quarter of their 28-27 loss at Minnesota when he hurt his right ankle after landing awkwardly in the end zone on an incompletion. ... Indianapolis left tackle Anthony Castonzo hurt his knee in the second quarter of the Colts' 45-26 loss to Tennessee, and safety Khari Willis left with back and quad injuries in the second half. ... Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison injured a shoulder on the opening play of the Browns' 27-25 victory at Jacksonville. Jags defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton was carted off the field in the final three minutes with a significant knee injury. ... San Francisco nickelback Jamar Taylor left the field on a cart late in the second quarter against the Rams with an apparent left knee injury. Cornerback Ken Webster also left on the cart in the fourth.

SPEAKING

"It's kind of been the story of my career. It has been so up and down. I'm in the lineup and out of the lineup and I'm back in. I'm just trying to stay steady and provide leadership when my number is called. I love playing. I love being out there." -- Ryan Fitzpatrick, who after being benched a few weeks ago threw two touchdown passes while starting in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa and led the Dolphins past the Jets, one of his former teams, 20-3.

m

"It hadn't felt like this in a while. It's a gut punch, for sure. We got punched in the face and it just kept happening. This is one of those where you want to watch the film and correct it and burn the film because that's not who we are." -- Raiders QB Derek Carr after a 43-6 loss at Atlanta.