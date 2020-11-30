NFL roundup

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry celebrates his touchdown catch from quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

BROWNS 27, JAGUARS 25

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Baker Mayfield took advantage of his best game-day weather in a month, throwing two touchdown as Cleveland beat Jacksonville.

Mayfield connected with Jarvis Landry and Austin Hooper for scores, ending a three-game drought without a passing TD. Mayfield nearly had two more, but he missed wide-open Rashard Higgins in the end zone in the second quarter, then watched Harrison Bryant drop another early in the fourth.

Mayfield's worst misfire was nearly costly. He threw behind Kareem Hunt in the flat on a third-and-1 play late, and Hunt failed to pick up the first down on the ensuing down with the Browns up 27-19.

Instead, Jacksonville (1-10) ended up with a chance to tie. James Robinson's 4-yard run made it 27-25. Mike Glennon, making his first start in more than three years, threw incomplete on the two-point conversion attempt that would have tied the game.

The Browns improved to 8-3 for the first time since 1994, when they were 11-5 under Bill Belichick. It's their most wins in 13 years.

Mayfield completed 19 of 29 passes for 258 yards. He threw for 122, 132 and 204 yards the last three outings while dealing with howling wind, sideways hail and pouring rain in Cleveland. It was 73 degrees and overcast in Jacksonville

VIKINGS 28, PANTHERS 27

MINNEAPOLIS -- Chad Beebe caught a 10-yard touchdown pass with 46 seconds left for Minnesota shortly after he muffed a punt that let Carolina pad its lead. Then Joey Slye missed a 54-yard field goal try with 1 second remaining that preserved a victory for Minnesota over Carolina.

Kirk Cousins went 34-of-45 passing for 307 yards and 3 scores for the Vikings (5-6), hitting Justin Jefferson for his second touchdown grab with 5:38 to go and finding Beebe for the winner to punctuate a seven-play, 75-yard drive that took 65 seconds.

There were 38 points scored by both teams in a dizzying second half that started with Panthers rookie Jeremy Chinn turning fumble recoveries into touchdown returns on consecutive plays from scrimmage. Sixty-nine seconds into the third quarter, the Panthers (4-8) suddenly were up 21-10 after Dan Bailey's 53-yard field goal sent the Vikings into the locker room with the lead.

Teddy Bridgewater hit Robby Anderson for a 41-yard touchdown late in the second quarter and went 19-of-36 passing for 267 yards.

After Beebe dropped his fair catch and Myles Hartsfield recovered at the 9, the Panthers played it safe with a pair of running plays. Bridgewater misfired for an open D.J. Moore on third down, and Slye made a 21-yarder to push the lead to six points before the Vikings' final drive.

FALCONS 43, RAIDERS 6

ATLANTA -- Deion Jones returned an interception 67 yards for a touchdown, Matt Ryan threw a pair of short scoring passes, and Atlanta dominated Las Vegas.

The Raiders (6-5) lost their second in a row after a mistake-filled performance. Quarterback Derek Carr had a miserable day, fumbling the ball away three times in addition to delivering the pick that the Falcons linebacker returned for his fifth career TD.

Las Vegas had a season-worst five turnovers in all and was flagged 11 times for 141 yards, with one penalty wiping out an interception and another allowing the Falcons (4-7) to keep the ball after a missed field goal.

Ryan, who was 22 of 39 for 185 yards, threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Powell late in the third quarter.

Ito Smith tacked on an 8-yard TD run after another Carr turnover, this one when Steven Means shoved left tackle Kolton Miller into his own quarterback, causing the ball to slip out of Carr's hand just before his arm went forward for a throw.

Atlanta led 16-3 at halftime, and Jones sealed the game early in the third quarter. Carr was swarmed by the pass rush and threw behind running back Devontae Booker on a short pass over the middle. The ball went right to Jones, who streaked all the way to the end zone with no one even close.

BILLS 27, CHARGERS 17

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Tre'Davious White's fourth-quarter interception set up Tyler Bass' 43-yard field goal, helping the Buffalo hold off Los Angeles.

Josh Allen threw for a touchdown and ran for another score for the AFC East-leading Bills (8-3), who hung on after nearly blowing an 18-point third-quarter lead. Receiver Cole Beasley also completed a touchdown pass.

Buffalo turned the ball over on three consecutive possessions, but its defense limited Los Angeles to Michael Badgley's 27-yard field goal during the key stretch.

Buffalo's three drives ended with running back Devin Singletary losing a fumble at midfield, Allen muffing a snap at the Chargers' 22, and then Allen throwing an interception to Michael Davis.

Two plays after the Chargers (3-8) regained the ball at their 44, Justin Herbert faced third and 6 when he forced a pass over the middle intended for tight end Hunter Henry (Pulaski Academy, Arkansas Razorbacks), only to have White jump in front of the ball.

The Bills responded with a six-play, 40-yard drive that ended with Bass' field goal with 3:26 remaining.

Allen finished 18 of 24 for 157 yards. He scored on a 3-yard run in the third quarter.

TITANS 45, COLTS 26

INDIANAPOLIS -- Derrick Henry carried the Tennessee Titans into the AFC South lead. Now the defending rushing champion wants to finish the job with a division title.

Henry battered the NFL's second-stingiest defense for 140 yards and 3 touchdowns in the first half, finished with 178 yards and led the Titans to a crucial victory at Indianapolis.

The win gives Tennessee (8-3) sole possession of the division lead, a split in the two-game season series and a tie-breaking edge based on current division records of the teams. Henry also padded his lead as he chases a second consecutive rushing crown.

He has three 100-yard games in a row and eight consecutive road games with 100 or more yards, tying former Titans running back Chris Johnson for the second-longest streak since the 1970 merger. Only Hall of Famer Barry Sanders (10 in 1996-97) had a longer streak.

With the Colts (7-4) missing three key starters -- Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, starting linebacker Bobby Okereke and defensive end Denico Autry -- Henry repeatedly broke tackles or eluded tacklers. He became the second player in franchise history with three straight seasons of 10 or more TD runs, joining Hall of Famer Earl Campbell.

And it didn't take long for Henry to set the tone. He touched the ball on six of Tennessee's first 10 plays and capped the opening drive with a 12-yard scoring run.

He scored on a 1-yard run midway through the second quarter, then added an 11-yard TD run to make it 28-14.

49ERS 23, RAMS 20

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Robbie Gould made a 42-yard field goal as time expired, and San Francisco snapped a three-game losing streak with a victory over Los Angeles.

Nick Mullens passed for 253 yards and led two late scoring drives in his first victory as a starter since September for the defending NFC champion Niners (5-6), who stoked their flickering playoff hopes and became the first team to beat the Rams (7-4) at new SoFi Stadium.

After a game largely dominated by defense, Gould hit a 44-yard field goal with 3:11 left before San Francisco stopped Los Angeles near midfield. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk converted a fourth and 1 with 28 seconds to play during a 56-yard drive in the final 2:10 to set up Gould, who nailed his third field goal of the day after a Rams offside call moved him 5 yards closer.

Rookie defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw returned an interception 27 yards for a touchdown as San Francisco forced four turnovers, including two interceptions and a fumble by Jared Goff.

Aaron Donald forced a fumble and Troy Hill returned it 20 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter, but the Rams' top-ranked defense couldn't keep the Niners out of field goal range late.

DOLPHINS 20, JETS 3

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Ryan Fitzpatrick threw two touchdown passes while starting in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa as Miami kept New York winless.

Tagovailoa was inactive with a left thumb injury, so Fitzpatrick stepped in against one of his many former teams.

The veteran quarterback was 24 of 39 for 257 yards with TD throws to tight ends Mike Gesicki and Adam Shaheen, helping the Dolphins (7-4) bounce back after having a five-game winning streak end last week.

New York got its starting quarterback back as Sam Darnold played after missing the last two games with a shoulder injury. But the offense was unable to get much going. Darnold was intercepted by Nik Needham and Xavien Howard, and the Jets (0-11) twice couldn't take advantage of takeaways by the defense. Darnold was 16 of 27 for 197 yards.

Another poor offensive showing had speculation swirling again over whether New York could part ways with Gase, who was outscored 44-3 in two losses this season to his former team. The 11-game skid is the second-longest in team history, one game short of the losing streak by the 1995-96 teams under Rich Kotite.

Fitzpatrick drove the Dolphins down the field and sealed the win with a 7-yard touchdown toss to Shaheen to make it 20-3 with 6:54 left.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) tries to avoid a sack by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Aaron Lynch (59) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) is stopped by Cleveland Browns cornerback Kevin Johnson, left, after a reception during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper, right, catches a touchdown pass in front of Jacksonville Jaguars safety Jarrod Wilson, left, and cornerback Tre Herndon, center, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mike Glennon (2) throws a pass over Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)