North Little Rock worker, 21, dies after being hit by leaf machine

A North Little Rock leaf truck and vacuum are shown in this 2017 file photo.

Landscaping work was halted during the weekend after a crew member was killed by a leaf machine Saturday, the city of North Little Rock has confirmed.

“Due to unfortunate circumstances on Saturday morning the leaf crews services were postponed,” the city posted on Facebook. “One of our crew members was struck and killed by a leaf machine. Authorities were notified and responded immediately. Our prayers are with the family.”

The deceased worker was identified as 21-year-old Jared Thompson, of North Little Rock, according to the North Little Rock Police Department.

Officer Joe Green, a police spokesman, said he would not disclose details of the incident because it is still an open investigation.

The city announced that leaf-removal services resumed Monday.