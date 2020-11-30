OPINION | WALLY HALL: Adams, Burks deserve spots in Top 10

It is that time in the season when ballots for various awards start to be received.

Today’s was for the semi-finalists of the Biletnikoff Award that goes to the outstanding college receiver in America.

It was a lengthy list that gives each receiver’s statistics.

After reading all the names, studying the stats, 10 players are picked, and hopefully all, or a least most, of my selections will make it.

Two on the list, both with good statistics, were Jonathan Adams from Arkansas State and Treylon Burks for the University of Arkansas.

Not all the awards ask that your voting be kept secret like the Heisman Trophy does, but over the years I’ve just made it my way of doing business.

There is a website that polls Heisman voters and twice I agreed to share part of my ballot, just my No. 1 choice, and both times that was Darren McFadden, who both times finished second.

So today I’m not going to say exactly where I voted them, but Adams and Burks were in my Top 10, not because they are from Arkansas, but because they deserve it.

Both are great receivers.