River Valley notebook

School a candidate

for accreditation

The Arkansas Colleges of Health Education has announced that its School of Physical Therapy has received Candidate for Accreditation status from the Commission on Accreditation for Physical Therapy Education.

The colleges -- a private, not-for-profit institution in Fort Smith -- is starting a three-year, doctoral physical therapy program that will begin on June 1, 2021. The new program will accommodate up to 40 students.

The Arkansas Colleges of Health Education's first college, the Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine, is scheduled to graduate its inaugural class of 150 osteopathic medical students in May 2021.

City board to hold

town-hall session

The Fort Smith Board of Directors' next regularly scheduled meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Fort Smith Convention Center, 55 South 7th St., Exhibit Halls A1 and A2.

Immediately after the regular meeting, the board will hold a town-hall-style session in which residents can introduce issues involving city government. Each speaker has up to five minutes to present his or her matters.

After the town-hall session, the board will hold a special study session to discuss new requests on the proposed 2021 budget.

More information on the town-hall meeting is available from the city clerk's office at (479) 784-2208. As for the special study session, more information is available from the Finance Department at (479) 784-1609 or (479) 784-1610.

The agenda for the regular meeting is available at https://bit.ly/37fZCpE.

Other information, including a video link, is available at https://bit.ly/2Vk24pT.

Cemetery display

to post vets' names

A drive-thru display consisting of more than 18,000 names of every veteran buried at the Fort Smith National Cemetery will open at 10 a.m. Saturday and run through Dec. 28 at Chaffee Crossing.

The event replaces the traditional December laying of the wreaths at the Fort Smith National Cemetery that had to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to an announcement from the National Cemetery and Chaffee Crossing.

The 1,200-foot one-way drive, located at 7300 Buckhorn St. in Fort Smith, will allow families and others to pay respect without the risk of exposure to crowds, organizers said.

More information is available at ChristmasHonors.org, facebook.com/ChristmasHonors and https://www.cem.va.gov/cems/nchp/ftsmith.asp.

Fort Smith honors

athlete Isaiah Joe

Fort Smith Mayor George B. McGill proclaimed Wednesday "Isaiah Joe Day in Fort Smith" in recognition of the former Northside High School and Razorback basketball player getting drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers of the NBA.

Joe, 21, a 6-foot-5, 180-pound basketball player, was selected in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft on Nov. 18. The Fort Smith native played two collegiate seasons for the University of Arkansas.

He is the son of Derrick and Nicole Joe and he has two brothers, Jacob and Jon.