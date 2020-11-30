Rogers conservatively crafts 2021 budget

Jennifer Sweet, operations manager at the Rogers Historical Museum, shows Tuesday Nov. 24 2020 a barn that is part of an area agriculture exhibit at the museum. Staff built the barn during the weeks the museum was closed because of virus issues. Go to nwaonline.com/201129Daily/ to see more photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

ROGERS -- Covid-19 has affected some city departments' revenue and ability to operate more than others, and the uncertainty of the pandemic has officials taking a conservative approach to the 2021 budget.

The City Council has heard 2021 budget proposals from all department heads and will likely approve a final budget in December.

Departments such as police, fire, streets and community development have operated mostly business as usual throughout the pandemic, other than the need for personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and precautions.

Other departments had to halt some or all in-person services, drastically affecting their day-to-day operations.

Adult Wellness Center

The Adult Wellness Center, which has been closed since March because of covid-19, didn't ask for money for any new equipment, staff or other nonrecurring expenses for next year.

"I tried to be very conservative in what I asked for," Lesli Ossenfort, the center's director, told council members during a budget workshop.

Ossenfort said she hopes the center will be able to open sometime in 2021. She acknowledged the center serves an at-risk population, so there will likely be restrictions and suspended activities when it opens. Some patrons may choose not to return out of precaution.

The center serves residents age 50 and older. Memberships cost $50 per year for Rogers residents and $60 per year for nonresidents. The center charges fees for some classes and $5 for day passes.

Revenue is projected to be $311,500 next year, compared to $730,400 in 2019, according to the budget.

The center has eight, full-time staff members and two, part-time staff members and does not plan to lay off any staff. Staff members have been working on projects, such as renovations, while it's been closed, said Shanda Hunter, spokeswoman for the city. The city has not laid off or furloughed any staff during the pandemic.

Aquatics Center

The Rogers Aquatics Center, which is normally open Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day, remained closed this summer. The center falls under the Parks and Recreation Department.

The department asked for $58,500 of capital expenditures for the Aquatics Center, including $30,000 to replace umbrellas and sun sails, $12,000 to replace an ice machine and $16,500 to replace and upgrade the audio system.

"If in the event we are not able to open the Aquatics Center again this year, are we thinking about adjusting what we are approving today or would this be regardless of whether the Aquatics Center opens or not?" City Council member Mandy Brashear asked.

Mayor Greg Hines replied, "We will remain flexible given the environment we find ourselves in. I'm certainly optimistic and hopeful we're going to be able to operate the facility. The answer will probably come in March or April."

The center's only source of revenue in 2020 was the season passes sold before the city announced the center wouldn't open. The center sold approximately 100 passes for $45 to $50 each, and refunded about 10 to 15 of those, said Jim White, parks and recreation director.

That means the center brought in about $4,500 in revenue at most. The center saved between $300,000 to $330,000 in planned expenses because it did not have to pay seasonal staff. The department spent approximately $80,000 on maintenance projects that were approved in 2019 as part of the 2020 budget, White said.

Seasonal passes sold for 2020 that were not used will be honored for the 2021 season, if the center opens, White said.

Library

The Rogers Public Library closed in March and began offering curbside services in late May. The library continues to operate curbside services and has added some in-person services, for which it encourages appointments. Up to 30 visitors are allowed at one time inside the library. The library also has limited hours to allow more time for cleaning, said Judy Casey, library director.

Casey told the council she plans to be relatively consistent with expenditures in 2021.

The library's largest source of revenue is property taxes, and it is estimated to get $1.3 million from property taxes in 2020, according to the city budget.

Casey said in an email the library is on track to receive what it projected. Other sources of revenue, such as fines and printing fees, are down because of the closing and limited access. The library estimates it will receive $5,000 in printing and copying fees in 2021, down from its original 2020 projection of $15,400.

The library asked for nearly $110,000 worth of new expenditures, much of which the city had already planned. More than $33,000 is to go toward standard five-year replacements of 14 workstations and computer monitors. The expenses also include one monitor for visually impaired users, two touch-tablet displays, five web cameras, a printer and a microfilm digital scanning system.

About $25,000 will pay the library's dues for its integrated computer library system, which Casey said is about $40,000 less than it paid for its old system. The library entered into a contract with Huntsville, Ala.-based BookSystems Atriuum System in early 2020 for the system that allows the library to catalog items, communicate with patrons electronically and collect online payments.

The library is also to spend $23,000 to complete its workspace remodel, which includes replacing furniture it bought in 1993. The council approved $73,000 for the remodel as part of the 2020 budget.

Museum

The Rogers Historical Museum closed in March and opened in September with limited hours and capacity. The children's gallery, which has objects for children to play with, remains closed because the museum cannot guarantee its cleanliness, said Serena Barnett, museum director. All touchable, interactive items in the museum have been removed.

"Next year is uncertain -- how we'll have to handle our programs, our exhibits, our events, but I for the most part tried to plan as if we are going to return to normal. That is my hope," Barnett said. "I always try to hope for the best and plan for the worst."

The museum asked for about $22,000 in additional expenditures, including $9,200 for a camera and related equipment to photograph the museum's items for its database. Barnett said she wants to hire an outreach coordinator to market the museum to people under 65. The position will replace a curator position. The curator retired. The position will require $2,500 in information technology equipment such as a computer and a Photoshop license.

The museum also plans to spend $7,000 on a new mobile app, which will require a $3,000 annual fee.

Council member Mark Kruger had said he wasn't comfortable with all of the items and suggested Barnett cut expenses.

Brashear said the city has to be careful about planning for certain departments when their revenue cannot be guaranteed.

"When I look at things like the museum, I appreciate there's an effort here to invest in things that will make this sustainable even if it doesn't reopen. And moving to virtual -- I think that's good. I would also encourage us to think about what kind of return we get for that, and return doesn't necessarily mean revenue," Brashear said.

Council member Jerry Carmichael said he was comfortable with the items Barnett requested and said $20,000 is a relatively low cost for the investments in the museum.

Barnett projects the museum will have $2,200 in revenue and $590,000 in expenses, including staff salaries, in 2020, she said in an email. General admission to the museum is free, and its only source of revenue this year has been gift store sales. The museum had budgeted $4,500 in revenue and about $664,000 in expenses for 2020.

The council is set to give the budget final approval in December.

