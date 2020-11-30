Slowing down is seen as essential

Andro Benavides reads a book as he relaxes on a tree branch at Hobie Beach in Miami in this May 3, 2017, file photo. (AP / Alan Diaz )

People are so busy with work and taking care of children, school, housework and errands that before they know it, there is no time left.

The end result is that finding time for yourself is not easy, said Linda Inmon of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

"Just like our bodies need sleep, we need time to recharge our minds," said Inmon, UAPB Cooperative Extension Program associate-family and consumer sciences.

"These days we also face the cultural pressures where busyness is the norm," she said. "This makes us feel like we are wasting our time if we are not always busy with activities. But contrary to popular belief, slowing down is essential to allow our bodies to rejuvenate."

Going for long periods of time without some form of solitude can cause major health risks such as heart attacks, strokes and premature death. People may also experience negative psychological symptoms, which include mental fatigue, depression and increased irritability.

"Finding time for yourself does not mean you have to plan something big and elaborate. It can be as simple as setting aside one evening to do something that brings you joy and doing nothing else."

Inmon recommends the following tips for individuals who need to spend some time in solitude:

• Give yourself permission to take time for yourself.

• Practice being alone and doing nothing. Don't get on social media, watch TV or make phone calls.

• Set boundaries to limit the demands others put on your time.

• Learn to say "no." This practice can lower your stress and provide peace of mind. You may lose some friends in the process, but it becomes easier with practice.

• Put everyone and everything aside when you can. For example, take walks or eat lunch at a local park.

• Leave work on time. And leave your work at work.

• Organize a day out with a group of friends where babysitting services can be exchanged if necessary.

• Delegate cleaning responsibilities among your children. This not only speeds up time spent cleaning house, but it also fosters a sense of responsibility in children.

• If someone or something demands your attention, before getting started, think about how the situation will make you feel in the long run.

"When taking time for yourself, notice how refreshed and energized you are," Inmon said. "Your brain reboots, concentration improves and productivity increases. You will find yourself sleeping better, experiencing less fatigue and tension and generally feeling healthier. So, go ahead and give yourself permission for time for yourself. Enjoy your vacation of solitude -- you deserve it."

Will Hehemann is a writer/editor at the UAPB School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences.