'Bitter cold' temperatures, possible snow forecast in Arkansas this week

by Tony Holt | Today at 10:50 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A National Weather Service map shows the potential for snow this week.

Sub-freezing temperatures are expected across the state tonight and into Tuesday morning and a mixture of snow and rain is possible Wednesday and Thursday in Northwest Arkansas, forecasters said.

Lower temperatures Tuesday morning will be in the lower- to mid-20s range throughout the state, according to the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock.

The “bitter cold” weather will hang around and increase the likelihood of more snow through Thursday, forecasters said.

“A system will bring rain and snow to the state Wednesday morning through late Thursday night,” the National Weather Service said. “Snow will be most likely Wednesday night through Thursday morning with the greatest chances for accumulations in Northwest Arkansas.”

A mixture of rain and snow is possible for some other parts of the state, including Little Rock and other parts of Central Arkansas, by Thursday morning, meteorologists said. Accumulations are less likely outside of Northwest Arkansas, according to the weather service.

The southern portion of the state is not expected to see any snow, forecasters said.

