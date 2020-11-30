Two mystery plants this week

Between preparing for Thanksgiving and decorating my house for Christmas, I only had two mystery plant challenges this week, but a friend asked about a variety of camellia so I added it too. Here they are:

Liriodendron tulipifera, commonly called Tulip Poplar, Tulip tree or yellow poplar, is one of the largest shade trees we can grow. Mature height can be 100 feet or more with a spread of 40 feet, so plant it where it has plenty of room to grow. It is native from New England westward to Michigan and south to Florida. In Arkansas it was only native to Crowley’s Ridge. It has large tulip-shaped leaves

and pretty yellowish orange “tulip” flowers in the spring. Unfortunately, the flowers are usually born in the interior of the tree so you have to really look for them,

but they are a great source of pollen for honey bees. The resulting woody cone-shaped fruit contains the seeds which are prized by many birds. The common name tuliptree can be confused with the tulip tree magnolia- Magnolia tulipifera.

Gardeners have gone to a nursery to buy a tulip tree and come home with something other than what they bargained for. A smaller, narrower version is now available called ‘Fastigiatum’

along with a couple of variegated forms.

I love tulip poplars and this year their yellow fall color was impressive.

Manhattan euonymus– Euonymus kiautschovicus ‘Manhattan

is an evergreen shrub/vine. It can grow up to 8 feet tall and is somewhat sprawling.

This plant has been in my landscape since I bought my house and is semi-attached to an oak tree. It is part shrub, part vine, part groundcover where I have it, but it has not been invasive. It will grow in sun or shade, blooms in late spring

and is fairly nondescript during the growing season. When it blooms, it is alive with bees. It does not get scale like many other euonymus. In the fall and early winter, the seed pods pop open with the “bittersweet” type seed pods which is its showiest feature. It is in the same family as bittersweet.

And here is the bonus plant.

My friend posted this picture on facebook asking what variety of camellia it was. When I searched, I came up with a Governor Mouton, but that is a Camellia japonica, which I would think would bloom later in the year and have larger leaves. So I sent the picture to my friends at Mizells camellia nursery and Paige confirmed it was a Governor Mouton. She said the leaves can be narrow and long resembling a sasanqua at times. This plant is in bloom in Sevier County. I think we all need one! The camellias so far this year are amazing!