WATCH LIVE: Holidays on Main kicks off with Little Rock tree-lighting

Holidays on Main - "a covid-safe winter wonderland" in Little Rock, according to a news release - is kicking off Monday with a tree-lighting.

“The goal is for people to come downtown, enjoy the outdoor holiday lights experience, pop in to a local restaurant or shop, enjoy dinner, maybe get some holiday shopping done,” Downtown Little Rock Partnership Executive Director Gabe Holmstrom said in the release.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZvqRQQh6pkI]

The holiday installation will be free and open to the public from Monday through early January, according to the release.