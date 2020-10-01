Jonesboro man arrested in rape of 15-year-old, authorities say

A Jonesboro man was arrested Wednesday on a count of rape in the assault of a 15-year-old in Baxter County, authorities said.

Jerry Busch, 63, also faces a charge of child endangerment, according to a news release from the Baxter County sheriff's office.

A 15-year-old girl told authorities she traveled with Busch, a trusted adult in her family’s acquaintance, to campgrounds near Lake Norfork around July 1, the release states.

She said Busch gave her alcohol, and they were both drinking. She fell asleep in a camper, but awoke to Busch sexually assaulting her, according to the release. She said the next day Busch apologized but also told her he wanted to have sex with her again.

Authorities interviewed Busch, who told deputies he was too drunk to remember what had happened with the teen, according to the release.

He admitted to apologizing for “whatever” had happened, authorities said, and to saying he wanted to have sex with the teen again.

He was booked into the Baxter County jail Wednesday afternoon and released later in the day on a $75,000 bond, according to an online inmate roster.