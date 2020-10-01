Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Jonesboro man arrested in rape of 15-year-old, authorities say

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 11:07 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Jerry Busch

A Jonesboro man was arrested Wednesday on a count of rape in the assault of a 15-year-old in Baxter County, authorities said.

Jerry Busch, 63, also faces a charge of child endangerment, according to a news release from the Baxter County sheriff's office.

A 15-year-old girl told authorities she traveled with Busch, a trusted adult in her family’s acquaintance, to campgrounds near Lake Norfork around July 1, the release states.

She said Busch gave her alcohol, and they were both drinking. She fell asleep in a camper, but awoke to Busch sexually assaulting her, according to the release. She said the next day Busch apologized but also told her he wanted to have sex with her again.

Authorities interviewed Busch, who told deputies he was too drunk to remember what had happened with the teen, according to the release.

He admitted to apologizing for “whatever” had happened, authorities said, and to saying he wanted to have sex with the teen again.

He was booked into the Baxter County jail Wednesday afternoon and released later in the day on a $75,000 bond, according to an online inmate roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT