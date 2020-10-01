Democrats lead in Florida mail-ins

FILE- In this July 30, 2020, file photo, boxes of illegal and legal vote-by-mail ballots are shown at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department in Doral, Fla., as the the Miami-Dade County canvassing board meets to verify signatures on vote-by-mail ballots for the state's Aug. 18 primary election Florida Democrats are building a substantial lead in mail-in ballot requests for November's presidential election, but questions remain about whether that will be a significant advantage for Joe Biden as he tries to wrest the nation's largest swing state from President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- With just over a month until Election Day, Democrats are encouraged by a lead in requests for mail-in ballots in Florida, but the party is losing its advantage in registering voters.

The Florida secretary of state's office shows that 2.4 million Democrats have requested mail-in ballots compared with 1.6 million Republicans -- a 767,000 request advantage as the coronavirus pandemic makes some voters leery of entering a polling place.

However, Republicans have gained some ground in voter registration. Both parties have about 5 million registered Floridians. Democrats have a 183,000-member advantage, down from 330,000 four years ago.

With its 29 electoral votes, Florida is crucial to both candidates but especially so for President Trump, who moved his official residence to his Palm Beach estate Mar-a-Lago from New York last year. A Florida loss would make it nearly impossible for Trump to reach the 270 electoral votes needed to retain the White House.

No Republican has lost Florida and won the presidency since Calvin Coolidge in 1924.

Florida Democrats said they have built their mail-in advantage through aggressive outreach aimed at Black and Hispanic voters, union members, college students and others. That includes sending registered Democrats postage-paid mail-in ballot applications.

Terrie Rizzo, the state Democratic chairperson, said the gap shows former Vice President Joe Biden's Florida supporters are more enthusiastic and motivated than Trump's. Democrats are voting early because they don't want to risk not casting a ballot for the Democratic challenger if a problem pops up on Election Day, she said. The first mail-in ballots were sent last week.

But Florida Republicans say they aren't worried, believing any advantage Biden gets by mail will be swamped by Trump supporters casting in-person ballots. They point to several large rallies, including boat parades that attracted thousands on both coasts, as evidence of their supporters' enthusiasm.

Danielle Alvarez, a Trump Florida campaign spokeswoman, said Democrats are "cannibalizing" their own votes -- moving in-person voters to mail-in without increasing their overall support. She said Florida Republicans are increasing their pool, regardless of voting method.

Several Florida political analysts said it's too early to predict what impact Democrats' mail-in edge will have, assuming it holds through the Oct. 23 request deadline.

