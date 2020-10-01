Divisions wither U.N. calls for pandemic unity

In this UN Photo, Kim Song, permanent representative of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to the United Nations, is shown on video monitors as he speaks in person, during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at U.N. headquarters. (Loey Felipe/UN Photo via AP)

UNITED NATIONS -- This year's U.N. General Assembly meeting began with calls for multilateralism and cooperation -- a declaration that the urgency for countries to unite "has rarely been greater." It concluded with a parade of divisive grievances that echoed when the final gavel fell.

General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir ended the six-day meeting Tuesday night on an upbeat note. "The challenges facing us are enormous, but so are the possibilities of solutions," he said. "By working together, we can overcome them."

Leader after leader in days of speeches delivered virtually stressed the importance of working together to navigate the coronavirus outbreak and the challenges that lie beyond it. As Germany's foreign minister put it, covid-19 "shows that international cooperation is neither an ideology nor an end in itself. On the contrary, it delivers results, far beyond the actual pandemic."

Though the U.N. and most of its member states largely envision a multilateral world, the underlying issues and challenges that divide nations sat squarely in the spotlight, as the "right of reply" at the end of the closing session demonstrated vividly.

One by one they came forward -- lower-level diplomats tasked with replying to leaders' speeches with intense responses.

On the hot-button conflict of the moment, between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the separatist enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, diplomats from the two countries went after each other over responsibility for the latest fighting. Bangladesh went after Burma over the more than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims who fled a crackdown by Burma's military in 2017 and are living in camps in Bangladesh, still fearful of returning home -- and Burma responded.

Burma is often called Myanmar, a name that military authorities adopted in 1989. Some nations, such as the United States and Britain, have refused to adopt the name change.

Iran went after Israel over the speech by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who claimed that the Islamic Republic would have "enough enriched uranium in a few months for two nuclear bombs" after it recently began exceeding limits set by the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

An Iranian diplomat accused Israel of disregarding U.N. resolutions on negotiating a two-state solution with the Palestinians, and countered that Israel "poses the most serious threats to the security of the states in the Middle East" because of its widely reported nuclear program, which Israel has never acknowledged.

The United Arab Emirates took the floor over a dispute with Iran over three Iranian-occupied islands the UAE claims and Tehran's "destabilizing conduct" in the region, including supporting Houthi Shiite rebels in Yemen. The UAE, in turn, dismissed Iran's allegation that the UAE was destabilizing Mideast security.

Iran, again asked to reply, insisting on its claim to the islands and accusing the UAE of using starvation "as a war tactic in Yemen." The UAE intervened for a second time, insisting the islands are occupied.

A Yemeni diplomat then responded to the Iranian, saying: "How does he dare speak about the situation in Yemen while he is responsible for the situation?" The Yemeni accused Iran of "continuing their intervention to destabilize my country by providing money, weapons, training and equipment to establish their expansionist plan across the region."

