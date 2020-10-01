Get to know Arkansas target Nick Smith Jr.

ESPN 4-star prospect and Arkansas target Nick Smith Jr. has offers from the Razorbacks, Texas, Florida, Auburn, Georgetown, Ole Miss, Alabama, St. Louis, Kansas State and other programs.
ESPN also rates him the No. 12 shooting guard and No. 52 overall recruit in the nation for the 2022 class.
Nickname: Jr.
School: Sylvan Hills
Height: 6-5
Weight: 176
Position: 1 and 2
I like Arkansas because: Because most of my family is down here
Schools I've visited: Arkansas and Texas
I plan to major in: Business
I'm the player I am because: The man upstairs, my father, and my cousin Shone McClure
Best basketball moment: Scoring 47 points after Kobe Bryant’s passing
Favorite video game: NBA 2k
Favorite NBA player: LeBron James, Brad Beal
Favorite NBA team: Lakers
Favorite workout music: Rap
Favorite movie: He Got Game
Favorite food: Chicken wings
I will never eat: Sushi
Your favorite fast food chain and why: Chick-fil-A because I just like their food
Hobbies: Basketball
The one thing I could not live without is: Water and food
If you were a superhero, what powers would you have: Super speed and super strength
Three words to describe me: Faithful, blessed, passionate
People would be surprised that I: Came out on top