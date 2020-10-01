Get to know Arkansas target Nick Smith Jr.

ESPN 4-star prospect and Arkansas target Nick Smith Jr. has offers from the Razorbacks, Texas, Florida, Auburn, Georgetown, Ole Miss, Alabama, St. Louis, Kansas State and other programs.

ESPN also rates him the No. 12 shooting guard and No. 52 overall recruit in the nation for the 2022 class.

Nickname: Jr.

School: Sylvan Hills

Height: 6-5

Weight: 176

Position: 1 and 2

I like Arkansas because: Because most of my family is down here

Schools I've visited: Arkansas and Texas

I plan to major in: Business

I'm the player I am because: The man upstairs, my father, and my cousin Shone McClure

Best basketball moment: Scoring 47 points after Kobe Bryant’s passing

Favorite video game: NBA 2k

Favorite NBA player: LeBron James, Brad Beal

Favorite NBA team: Lakers

Favorite workout music: Rap

Favorite movie: He Got Game

Favorite food: Chicken wings

I will never eat: Sushi

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Chick-fil-A because I just like their food

Hobbies: Basketball

The one thing I could not live without is: Water and food

If you were a superhero, what powers would you have: Super speed and super strength

Three words to describe me: Faithful, blessed, passionate

People would be surprised that I: Came out on top