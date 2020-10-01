​​​​​Woman killed in southwest Little Rock shooting

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Little Rock police are investigating the shooting death of a woman in southwest Little Rock Wednesday afternoon, according to spokesman Lt. Casey Clark.

Officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on 5204 Stanley Dr. just after 1:30 p.m. where they found a Black woman, who is believed to have lived at the residence, suffering from gunshot wounds, Clark said.

She was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries, according to Clark.

According to witness statements, investigators believe two Black men approached the back of the apartment complex, went upstairs and possibly shot through windows striking the victim, Clark said.