Man charged with killing girlfriend with crossbow

The Saline County Sheriff's Department arrested and charged a man with killing his girlfriend with a crossbow early Thursday morning, according to a release.
Deputies responded to a residence on Fairplay Road where Michele Erwin, 46, had been shot with by her boyfriend, Clinton Young, 40, the release said.
Erwin was taken to the Saline County Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival, according to the release.
Young was arrested at the scene and taken to the Saline County Detention Center. He is charged with felony manslaughter.
