NFL capsule

Broncos at Jets

7:20 p.m. (NFL Network)

LINE -- Pick 'em

SERIES -- Broncos lead 20-16-1; Jets beat Broncos 34-16, Oct. 7, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BRONCOSVS.JETS (RK)

(29) 84.3RUSH88.3 (28)

(27) 205.0PASS175.3 (31)

(29) 289.3YARDS263.7 (32)

(30) 15.0POINTS12.3 (32)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BRONCOSVS.JETS (RK)

(7) 102.3RUSH133.0 (24)

(29) 277.7PASS239.0 (15)

(20) 380.0YARDS372.0 (17)

(12) 23.3POINTS31.3 (27)

WHAT TO WATCH With starting Denver QB Drew Lock on IR with a shoulder injury, Brett Rypien will make his first NFL start against the Jets. Rypien will be the Broncos' ninth starting QB since Peyton Manning retired after the 2015 season, the most for any NFL team during that stretch. Rypien, the nephew of former NFL QB and 1992 Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien, completed eight straight passes to start his NFL career last week in relief of Jeff Driskell. His ninth throw was intercepted in the end zone to thwart a drive.