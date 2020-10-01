Records release moved to Friday in Taylor case

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron speaks during the Republican National Convention from the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- A Kentucky judge has delayed until Friday the release of secret grand jury proceedings in Breonna Taylor's killing by police, so that prosecutors can edit out witnesses' names and personal information.

Audio recordings of the proceedings were originally supposed to be made public Wednesday, but Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office asked a Louisville, Ky., court for a week's delay to remove details such as witnesses' addresses and phone numbers.

On Wednesday, Judge Ann Bailey Smith granted a shorter delay, giving the attorney general until noon on Friday.

Cameron's office sought the delay "in the interest of protection of witnesses, and in particular private citizens named in the recordings," according to its legal motion Wednesday. The recordings are 20 hours long.

Taylor was shot and killed in her Louisville home in March by police who were executing a narcotics warrant. The grand jury decided this month not to charge any of the police officers involved with her death; instead, one officer was charged with shooting into a neighboring home.

That decision angered many, and protesters took to the streets in Louisville and around the country to demand accountability for her killing, as frustrations spilled over after months of waiting for Cameron's announcement. Activists and Taylor's family called for the grand jury file to be released.

One of two Louisville police officers shot during protests last week called for law enforcement, protesters and other city residents to work together to move forward.

Maj. Aubrey Gregory, who was shot in the hip, returned to light duty earlier this week. He said fellow officer Robinson Desroches, who was shot in the abdomen, is still "in a lot of pain" and faces a longer recovery. Gregory said he doesn't blame all protesters for the actions of the gunman.

"If we can't come together to find solutions, then we're not going anywhere," Gregory said. "Violence has never been the answer and never will be."

Authorities arrested 26-year-old Larynzo Johnson in the officer shootings, charging him with two counts of first-degree assault on a police officer and 14 counts of wanton endangerment. Johnson has pleaded innocent.

Facing questions about the grand jury this week, Cameron said that he did not recommend homicide charges for the officers involved. Instead, he only recommended one of the officers be indicted, for the wanton endangerment of Taylor's neighbors.

Cameron, a Republican and the state's first Black attorney general, said the other two officers who fired their guns were justified because Taylor's boyfriend had fired at them first.

Cameron said the record will show that his team "presented a thorough and complete case to the grand jury."

Former officer Brett Hankison, who was fired from the force for his actions during the raid, pleaded innocent to three counts of wanton endangerment on Monday.

Officers Jonathan Mattingly, who was shot in the leg by Taylor's boyfriend, and Myles Cosgrove, who Cameron said appeared to have fired the shot that killed Taylor, according to ballistics tests, remain on the force.

Protesters chant, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. A grand jury has indicted one officer on criminal charges six months after Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police in Kentucky. The jury presented its decision against fired officer Brett Hankison Wednesday to a judge in Louisville, where the shooting took place. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

People gather in Jefferson Square awaiting word on charges against police officers, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. A grand jury has indicted one officer on criminal charges six months after Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police in Kentucky. The jury presented its decision against fired officer Brett Hankison Wednesday to a judge in Louisville, where the shooting took place. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Breonna Taylor family attorney Ben Crump, center speaks during a news conference, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Black Lives Matter protesters march, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Louisville. Breonna Taylor's family demanded Friday that Kentucky authorities release all body camera footage, police files and the transcripts of the grand jury hearings that led to no charges against police officers who killed the Black woman during a March drug raid at her apartment. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Victoria Gunther marches with Black Lives Matter protesters, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Louisville. Breonna Taylor's family demanded Friday that Kentucky authorities release all body camera footage, police files and the transcripts of the grand jury hearings that led to no charges against police officers who killed the Black woman during a March drug raid at her apartment. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

University of Georiga students lead a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown in memory of Breonna Taylor in Athens, Ga., Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP)

An armed counter-protester speaks with Black Lives Matter demonstrators, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. Authorities pleaded for calm while activists vowed to fight on Thursday in Kentucky's largest city, where a gunman wounded two police officers during anguished protests following the decision not to charge officers for killing Breonna Taylor. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)