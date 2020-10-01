Republican super PAC ads target Elliott in House race

U.S. Rep. French Hill and state Sen. Joyce Elliott are shown in these file photos.

A Republican super PAC began running ads Wednesday targeting state Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, who is attempting to unseat three-term Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. French Hill of Little Rock.

The Congressional Leadership Fund on Friday announced $18 million in ad buys nationwide, including $500,000 for broadcast and digital advertising in Little Rock. Overall, the fund has committed to spending nearly $110 million nationwide on advertising this election.

The ad barrage won't go unanswered in the 2nd District. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has $330,000 in Arkansas ad space already reserved, Politico reported Monday.

Elliott was one of 17 Democrats singled out in this week's ads by the Congressional Leadership Fund.

The 30-second spot targeting Elliott alleges that she "stood with Defund the Police protesters." As evidence, it cites a June 6 KATV news report about Elliott attending a march and rally at the state Capitol after the May 20 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

[RELATED » Full coverage of elections in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/elections/]

In addition to fellow legislators, Elliott was joined at the event by religious leaders, Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey and state Board of Education Chairwoman Charisse Dean, a Republican appointee.

The ad also states, without providing evidence, that an Elliott victory would jeopardize public safety.

"Ask Elliott, 'What should we do if someone's breaking into our home'? Because 911 might be busy if Joyce Elliott wins in November," the ad states.

Elliott has repeatedly stated her opposition to defunding the police and has voted to increase funding for emergency call centers, her campaign noted.

This is the second time in less than a month that Republicans have made 911 an issue in the race.

Last month, a Hill ad criticized Elliott for voting for the Public Safety Act of 2019, which raised cell phone taxes in order to "develop a next generation 911 system" in Arkansas.

The bill passed Arkansas' Republican-controlled House 85-0 and its Republican-controlled Senate 29-3 before being signed into law by the state's two-term Republican governor, Asa Hutchinson.

In a written statement to the Democrat-Gazette last month, Hill's campaign chairwoman, Judith Goodson, called the tax "regressive and discriminatory" and said it "disproportionately affects those who can least afford it -- the very constituency [Elliott] says she's fighting for."

The bill's top Senate backer, Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, told the Democrat-Gazette last month that the legislation received "overwhelming support from basically every county judge and sheriff and person involved in law enforcement and emergency services in the state of Arkansas."

A spokesman for Elliott, Neil Goodman, argued Wednesday that the Republican campaign attacks have been inconsistent.

"Congressman Hill's trying to have his cake and eat it too. First he attacks Senator Elliott for funding our endangered 9-1-1 system, and now his dark money buddies are fearmongering about 9-1-1 not working," Goodman said in a written statement. "Arkansans deserve better than a Congressman who puts politics over public safety."

As of early Wednesday evening, the Congressional Leadership Fund spokesman had not commented.

In a written statement Wednesday evening, Goodson noted that the fund is a separate and independent entity from congressman's campaign.

"It's a third party group, and we do not control what they do," she said. "Congressman Hill remains focused on the COVID-19 response, and his message of tax cuts, economic growth and making health care more affordable while protecting those with pre-existing conditions."

This week, the Cook Political Report, which ranks the competitiveness of congressional races, shifted Arkansas' 2nd District from "Likely Republican" to "Lean Republican."

A Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College survey, conducted Sept. 4-9, showed Hill leading Elliott 47.5% to 46%. The poll had a margin of error of +/- 4.3%.