Robinson gets Texas partner

Joe T. Robinson Coach Todd Eskola and the Senators found Trinity Christian of Cedar Hill, Texas, as an opponent Friday night after their previously scheduled opponent Arkadelphia had to cancel the teams’ 4A-7 Conference game because of covid-19. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Joe T. Robinson was scrambling for a game to play Friday night.

The Senators (3-1, 1-0) were left in that position after learning of Arkadelphia having to cancel the team's 4A-7 Conference game scheduled for Friday because of the school's covid-19 situation.

Robinson Coach Todd Eskola said he was in contact with coaches from Arkansas, Tennessee and Mississippi from Saturday through Tuesday. When a solution didn't arise, Eskola got together with Trinity Christian in Cedar Hill, Texas.

That's the same Trinity Christian team that played at two-time defending Class 7A state champion Bryant on Sept. 18.

"We wanted to play in state," Eskola said. "We contacted every school that had an off week this week."

Instead, the Senators head to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex to face one of the nation's most high-profile football programs.

Trinity Christian (3-2) -- which features Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback and newly named Jackson State Coach Deion Sanders as offensive coordinator, and Sanders' son Shedeur at quarterback -- had its original opponent, Bishop Sycamore from Columbus, Ohio, cancel.

The private school is playing its only home game of the season Friday, which made filling the hole important.

Eskola and Trinity Christian Coach Andre Hart agreed to play the one game this season at 5 p.m. Central at Charles Baldwin Stadium in Cedar Hill.

Robinson's following game is at Nashville in a key 4A-7 Conference matchup Oct. 9. Eskola said he not only wanted to play this Friday, but needed an opponent that would help the Senators prepare for the 3-1 Scrappers.

Eskola said the Senators practiced Wednesday and will have a light day of preparation today before heading to Texas on Friday morning.

Bryant defeated Trinity Christian 44-40 in a come-from-behind victory. Eskola said he hopes the Senators can perform well against Trinity Christian like Bryant did.

"We take it as a great challenge," he said. "We'll play anybody, anywhere. We wanted to get some more experience this week."

LR CENTRAL

Game canceled

The Fort Smith Northside-Little Rock Central game scheduled for Friday night at Quigley-Cox Stadium in Little Rock has been canceled because of covid-19.

The game will be considered a no-contest, meaning there is no winner or loser.

The Little Rock School District announced in a news statement that four students connected to the Little Rock Central athletic department tested positive for the virus.

Little Rock Central is the third Little Rock School District high school that has had to go virtual this week and had its football game canceled. Little Rock Parkview was to have hosted Lake Hamilton tonight, and Little Rock Southwest was scheduled to host Cabot on Friday, but both of those games are not happening because of covid-19 reasons. Parkview and Southwest are not playing for the second consecutive week.

John Daniels, the LRSD athletic director, said the Tigers' athletic program is shut down for at least this week. He said a decision regarding the status of the school's Oct. 9 football game at Bryant will be determined at a later date.

"It's concerning from the point that we're dealing with a pandemic," Daniels said. "Everybody is doing the best that they can."

Little Rock Central has started 1-3 overall and is 0-1 in the 7A-Central Conference after a 48-7 loss Friday night at North Little Rock.

Fort Smith Northside (2-1, 0-1 7A-Central) will instead play at Fayetteville in a nonconference game Friday. Fayetteville made the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday night.

ATKINS

Playing in honor

It has been an emotional week at Atkins after Superintendent Jody Jenkins died Tuesday morning after complications from covid-19.

Jenkins, 57, was a 1981 graduate of Atkins and played football for the Red Devils. He became superintendent in 2019 after working in the Russellville, Ozark, Magnet Cove and Johnson County Westside school districts.

Atkins football Coach Matt Porter paid tribute to Jenkins on Wednesday while getting prepared for the Red Devils' game Friday at Pottsville.

"It's a pretty sad deal," Porter said. "He [Jenkins] really loved the town and the school. He was a big supporter of athletics. He played here.

"He understood that school spirit is gauged by athletics. He was at every game, regardless of sport. He was always right there on the sidelines."

Porter said Jenkins would be proud of Atkins' start. The Red Devils are 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the 3A-4 Conference after a 36-14 victory over Baptist Prep on Friday.

The coach said that having three starters back on the offensive line -- seniors Josh Carpenter (right guard) and Brayden May (right tackle), and junior Payten Sutterfield (left tackle) -- is a big reason why the Red Devils have won three of their first four games.

"Our O-line has really helped us," Porter said. "We've had to break in a new quarterback. We've run the ball more. We still want to be balanced. But our line play has been good."

Senior running back Donovan Nooner has led the Red Devils' offense, rushing for 460 yards and 6 touchdowns on 63 carries.

Porter said the Red Devils will play in honor of Jenkins.

"Red Devil pride in our program has been around for a lot of years," he said. "It will be here for many years, even after I'm gone. This place is special.

"We want to honor him."

MENA

Comeback city

Mena was in danger of losing to Waldron on Friday for the first time since 1993.

Then, a miracle happened.

On the final play at Waldron, senior quarterback Max Montgomery threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to classmate Gaven Hooper to stun the Bulldogs 28-21 as time expired.

Hooper caught the ball at the Waldron 5, then ran it in to give the Bearcats (2-3, 1-0 4A-4 Conference) the victory.

Mena Coach Craig Bentley said the play couldn't have come at a better time.

"We had been in max protection," Bentley said. "On the last play, we wanted to use sideline to sideline and spread out our receivers. Our offensive line did a great job of protecting Max. Our senior quarterback steps up and makes that throw. Gaven had to run it in.

"It was super exciting to watch."

Montgomery completed 24 of 50 passes for 325 yards with 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. Hooper had 5 catches for 113 yards and 2 touchdowns, while junior wide receiver Caleb Peters finished with 4 receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown.

Through five games, Montgomery is 88-of-170 passing for 1,173 yards with 12 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.

Mena travels to Pottsville on Friday. The Bearcats were 1-3 in nonconference and had lost three in a row before Friday's victory.

Bentley said the emotional high of the Bearcats' last-second victory has to wear off in time for Pottsville as it continues to compete in the 4A-4 Conference.

"We don't want last week to become a hangover," Bentley said. "Last week needs to be a highlight of the season, not the highlight."

EXTRA POINTS

Greene County Tech is 3-1 for the first time since 2009. The Eagles defeated Forrest City 34-6 on Friday in their 5A-East Conference opener behind senior running back David Williams' 111 yards and 2 touchdowns. They will travel to Wynne on Friday. ... Half of the eight-team 4A-8 Conference will play their first league games Friday. Crossett and DeWitt were forced to miss its conference openers because of covid-19 concerns. Their originally scheduled opponents were Hamburg [vs. DeWitt] and Warren [at Crossett]. Hamburg hosts Monticello and Warren hosts Star City this week. Dumas and Monticello are the league's two 1-0 teams. ... Harding Academy saw its 18-game winning streak snapped in Tennessee, losing to Briarcrest Academy 63-28. The Wildcats had the state's second-longest winning streak behind Bryant, which has won 21 consecutive games dating back to 2018. Harding Academy looks to start a new streak at Mountain View on Friday in its 3A-2 Conference opener.