Spain rips Turks’ gas exploration

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Spain’s foreign minister on Wednesday said her country rejects Turkey’s unilateral search for energy reserves in the eastern Mediterranean, adding that such actions hinder a negotiated way out of a territorial dispute that has ratcheted up regional tensions.

Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya expressed support for fellow European Union member Cyprus as Turkey continues to prospect for gas in waters where the Mediterranean island nation claims exclusive economic rights.

“We don’t believe there is a unilateral solution to the problems of the eastern Mediterranean region,” Laya said after talks with Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides. “And therefore, we reject unilateral moves that are not helping in finding a long-lasting solution.”

Spain’s top diplomat said negotiations and dialogue are the only way to resolve the complex maritime boundaries issue, which also triggered a weekslong naval standoff between NATO allies, Greece and Turkey, this month.

“I’m saying this as this is exactly what Spain is doing to delimit its maritime borders with its neighbors. So I’m not preaching anything different from what I’m practicing,” Laya said.

Meanwhile, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said Athens supports Cyprus’ call for fresh EU sanctions against individuals and companies involved in Turkey’s gas search amid “intensified Turkish wrongdoing in the wider region.”