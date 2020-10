This week's professional golf tournaments

This week's events

PGA TOUR

EVENT Sanderson Farms Championship

SITE Jackson, Miss.

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Country Club of Jackson (Par 72, 7,461 yards)

PURSE $6.6 million

WINNER'S SHARE $1.18 million

DEFENDING CHAMP Sebastian Munoz

ARKANSANS ENTERED Sebastian Cappelen, Austin Cook, Zack Fischer

TV Golf Channel, Today-Sunday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

EUROPEAN TOUR

EVENT Scottish Open

SITE North Berwick, Scotland

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE The Renaissance Club, United Kingdom

PURSE $7 million

WINNER'S SHARE $1.16 million

DEFENDING CHAMP Bernd Wiesberger

ARKANSANS ENTERED None

TV Golf Channel, Today-Friday, 5:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.; Saturday, 6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Sunday, 5:30 a.m.-11 a.m.

LPGA TOUR

EVENT Shoprite LPGA Classic

SITE Galloway, N.J.

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Seaview Hotel and CC (Par 71, 6,217 yards)

PURSE $2 million

WINNER'S SHARE $300,000

DEFENDING CHAMP Lexi Thompson

ARKANSANS ENTERED Maria Fassi, Stacy Lewis, Gaby Lopez

TV Golf Channel, Today-Friday, noon-3 p.m.

KORN FERRY TOUR

EVENT Savannah Golf Championship

SITE Savannah, Ga.

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Landings Club (Deer Creek) (Par 72, 7,128 yards)

PURSE $600,000

WINNER'S SHARE $108,000

DEFENDING CHAMP Dan McCarthy

ARKANSANS ENTERED Matt Atkins, Nicolas Echavarria, David Lingmerth, Taylor Moore, Tag Ridings

TV None