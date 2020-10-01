Up to 9,000 job cuts planned at Shell by '22

FILE - This Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016 file photo, shows the Shell logo at a petrol station in London. Royal Dutch Shell said Wednesday Sept. 30, 2020, it is planning to cut between 7,000 and 9,000 jobs worldwide by the end of 2022 following a collapse in demand for oil and a subsequent slide in oil prices during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

LONDON -- Energy producer Royal Dutch Shell said Wednesday that it's planning to cut 7,000 to 9,000 jobs worldwide by the end of 2022 after a collapse in demand for oil and a subsequent slide in prices during the coronavirus pandemic.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The company said that around 1,500 employees have already agreed to take voluntary redundancy this year and that it's looking at a raft of other areas where it can cut costs, such as travel, its use of contractors and virtual working. Overall, it said that it expects the cost-cutting measures to secure annual cost savings of between $2 billion and $2.5 billion by 2022.

"We have to be a simpler, more streamlined, more competitive organization that is more nimble and able to respond to customers," Ben van Beurden, the company's chief executive, said. "To be more nimble, we have to remove a certain amount of organizational complexity."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=km7G1K8Or2k]

In June, rival BP said that it was cutting around 10,000 jobs to cope with the effects of the virus.

Shell also said that it expects third-quarter production to be between 2.15 million and 2.25 million barrels of oil equivalent a day, and that daily production levels have been cut by 60,000-70,000 barrels because of hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico.