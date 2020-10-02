Airlines start layoffs after federal ban lapses

Passengers walk through a largely empty check-in area for American Airlines at Miami International Airport on Wednesday in Miami. The Payroll Support Program given to airlines as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ended Thursday. (AP/Lynne Sladky)

U.S. airlines began furloughing more than 32,000 employees on Thursday after a federal prohibition on job cuts expired, spurning Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's appeal for a delay as he negotiated with Congress over an economic relief plan that includes payroll support for U.S. carriers.

American Airlines and United Airlines said that they could reverse the furloughs if Congress and the White House quickly agreed to provide billions more in taxpayer help to the embattled airline industry.

The furloughs total 19,000 at American and about 13,000 at United.

The job cuts ramped up the pressure on Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as they haggled over an economic relief plan, with Democrats calling for $2.2 trillion and the White House pushing for about $1.6 trillion.

"I am extremely sorry we have reached this outcome," American Airlines Chief Executive Officer Doug Parker said in a letter to employees as he announced the layoffs. "It is not what you all deserve."

Airlines and their unions have lobbied for money to keep workers on airline payrolls for six more months, through March. They received $25 billion, mostly in cash, to pay employees through Sept. 30 in exchange for avoiding layoffs or furloughs. The Treasury secretary had urged airlines Wednesday to delay layoffs.

American climbed 2.36% to $12.58 in New York trading Thursday, while United advanced 1.24% to $35.18. Delta Air Lines Inc. and Southwest Airlines Co., which have said they won't lay off workers this year, also rose. A Standard & Poor's index of major U.S. carriers has fallen 47% this year, with United and American posting the biggest declines.

United said it has made clear to the Trump administration, Congress and labor unions that it "can and will reverse the furlough process" if additional aid is extended. But the outcome is uncertain.

The layoffs add to job losses that already total 150,000 at the nation's four largest carriers based on employees who have left voluntarily or taken temporary leave. Airlines have already reduced executive pay, pared schedules and grounded planes as domestic demand languishes at about 30% of year-ago levels. International travel remains well below that.

Even with lower spending, the industry is hemorrhaging money as costs outpace revenue, and carriers have said they will be smaller for several years. The largest four U.S. airlines have lost more than $10 billion between them since the pandemic started.

Delta will avoid most layoffs until at least next summer after 17,000 workers left voluntarily and 40,000 took unpaid leaves. It remains in talks with its pilots union about ways to reduce or eliminate about 2,000 furloughs. Southwest also has said it won't lay off workers through the end of 2020 after 28% of its workforce agreed to leave permanently or temporarily.

Information for this article was contributed by Mary Schlangenstein and Justin Bachman of Bloomberg News and by staff members of The Associated Press.