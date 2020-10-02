Sections
Arkansas man faces 90 child porn charges, authorities say

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 2:20 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Gavin Winter

A 37-year-old Arkansas man was arrested Thursday on 90 child porn charges, authorities said.

According to court documents, an investigator with Arkansas State Police received a tip in August from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. A technology company had reported to the center that a user uploaded explicit material involving children, an affidavit states.

State police obtained a search warrant for the account and its cloud storage and found 90 explicit images of children, according to the document.

A phone number associated with the account was linked to Gavin Winter of Melbourne, the affidavit states.

The state police investigator interviewed Winter, who reportedly said he did download explicit photos of children onto his phone, but not his current phone. According to the affidavit, police did not find any explicit material on the device but did see other images on the phone matching images in the cloud storage that housed the explicit material.

Winter was booked Thursday into the Izard County jail and remained there Friday, according to the Izard County sheriff’s office. Court documents indicate he was being held in lieu of $20,000 bond.

