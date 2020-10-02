ASU's Johnson OK going on defensive

Then a freshman running back for Arkansas State University, Samy Johnson never envisioned playing defense for the Red Wolves.

Heck, he knew nothing about playing defense.

But when ASU cornerbacks coach Allen Johnson called him into his office following the Georgia game in 2019 and asked him if he was comfortable playing the position, Johnson didn't hesitate to say yes.

"I had no idea what I was doing. Not a clue," said Johnson of Little Rock. "But I wanted to help the team. And this was the best way to do that. So I gave it a shot."

Now a year later, Johnson is a solidified starter on an ASU defense looking to turn things around from 2019, in which the Red Wolves finished 124th in total defense and 111th in passing yards allowed. And so far, Johnson has proven his worth on the defensive side of the ball.

He was unavailable for the season opener against Memphis when Tigers quarterback Brady White threw for 280 yards and four touchdowns but played a major role in ASU's upset win over Kansas State. And as Sun Belt Conference play gets underway Saturday with ASU visiting Coastal Carolina, Johnson is sure to play a key role in the team's quest for a conference title.

But it's not just his athletic ability helping the Red Wolves, it's also his willingness to do whatever it takes to win.

"I think it says a lot about him as a person to do what's best for the team," said John Fogleman, Johnson's high school coach at Little Rock Catholic. "He's a competitor, so the opportunity to get on the field wasn't something he was going to pass up. And watching the Kansas State game, he made a couple big plays and the announcers -- he got his name called out even though he wasn't carrying the football.

"You can go anywhere if you make an impact, which I think he's doing."

From the time he started playing football at 8 years old, Johnson had always played running back. And for good reason.

"Nobody could tackle him. He was the most talented player on the field," said Gerald Ware, Johnson's youth coach. "It was kind of obvious he was definitely going to have a chance to continue to progress and play college football."

Johnson was considered one of the best youth football players in the Little Rock area between third and eighth grade, playing under Ware at Christ Lutheran School. This didn't change when he attended Little Rock Catholic.

His sophomore year, he was named the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Sophomore of the Year, rushing for 2,036 yards and 23 touchdowns. He combined for 2,340 rush yards and 27 total touchdowns in his junior and senior seasons, making him a three-time all-state selection. He rarely played on the defensive side, playing in the secondary in only the most dire of circumstances.

Despite his success, Johnson wasn't the most recruited player out of high school. His 5-foot-10, 175-pound stature was considered too small for major programs, leaving him with offers from Arkansas State, Texas State, University of Central Arkansas and the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, among others.

"Maybe on paper he wasn't the size they were looking for, I guess," Fogleman said. "There are so many teams out there that run the spread that I thought he would be a perfect fit for."

Johnson chose Arkansas State, staying close to home and hoping to play running back or slot receiver for the Red Wolves. But after the third game of the season his freshman year, the Red Wolves needed him on the defensive side of the ball after a few injuries in what was an already thin secondary.

"We just saw all the movement skills that you needed with 4.4s speed and a frame that we thought could make a really good corner and we're starting to see signs of what that may look like," Coach Blake Anderson said. "I think he is a guy that is developing by the minute. The sky's the limit on how good he could be because he has the best recovery speed of anybody in the room. He is just learning football from a different side of the ball than he's ever seen before because he's only ever played with the ball in his hands. And as he continues to do that, he's going to really blossom. He's already gotten better a good bit from when he started and you see the confidence in him start to grow."

But it wasn't an easy transition for Johnson at first.

He recalls the first few practices going up against former wide receiver Omar Bayless and now-senior Jonathan Adams Jr. and thinking, "do I really want to play corner?"

"I think the most important thing I learned is that you have to be really disciplined," Johnson said. "You have to be ready for anything and have the mentality that the ball is always going to come your way because whenever it does, you'll be ready."

Johnson's move caught some of his former coaches off guard at first, knowing how special he was at running back. But with guys like senior Jamal Jones, junior Marcel Murray, junior Ryan Graham, sophomore Isaiah Azubuike and freshman Lincoln Pare all getting time at running back, the move to corner made sense in terms of playing time.

"There's a lot of different positions that I think Samy could play and be successful at. But just given the success he did have here in high school, playing for Catholic and lighting all these schools up for 200, 300 yards a game, I was a little bit surprised they moved him to corner," Ware said. "But I wasn't totally shocked. He can play corner or safety or anywhere in the secondary. He's that kind of athlete."

Johnson, according to his former and current coaches, makes a good cornerback for several reasons.

First, he's physical, quick and has a knack for finding the ball.

"I think he can go over there and be physical without ever doing it before, that part comes natural to him. He's not afraid to go over there and try to make a tackle. Then he's got the speed, too. And he also knows how to go up and get the football," Fogleman said. "Add that all together, and you've got a pretty good corner."

Second, he's willing to learn the ins and outs of the position.

While most might be hesitant to move from a flashy position such as running back to arguably the most difficult position in football considering today's high-powered offenses, Johnson was unafraid of the move.

"He was always a very coachable. Even though he was the best player on the field, you can coach him," Ware said. "I'm sure when Arkansas State came to him and asked him if he would consider making the switch, he probably felt that if that was best for the team and best for him, I think he probably trusts his coaches quite a bit."

It's that mindset that has Johnson primed to have a breakout year at a position he's only played for a year.

And while he'll miss carrying the ball, he's excited for his future on defense.

"I think I'll always miss it because I played running back throughout my whole life," Johnson said, "but I think I found a new home here playing cornerback."

Samy Johnson rushed for more than 4,300 yards and scored 50 touchdowns while at Little Rock Catholic. Arkansas State coaches have determined his speed will best be utilized in the Red Wolves’ defensive secondary. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Saturday’s game

ARKANSAS STATE

AT COASTAL CAROLINA

WHEN 11 a.m. Central

WHERE Brooks Stadium, Conway, S.C.

RECORDS Arkansas State 1-1, 0-0 Sun

Belt Conference; Coastal Carolina 2-0,

0-0

TV ESPN2