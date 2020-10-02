Broncos' sacks overpower Jets

Denver wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) celebrates with teammate Royce Freeman on Thursday after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the Broncos’ 37-28 victory over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New York. (AP/Seth Wenig)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Melvin Gordon sealed the Denver Broncos' first win of the season with a 43-yard touchdown run with 1:48 remaining, and the defense made just enough plays in the fourth quarter to beat the lowly -- and still winless -- New York Jets 37-28 on Thursday night.

Both teams came in looking to avoid starting 0-4 in consecutive seasons, but the Broncos (1-3) came out on top in a sloppy, penalty-filled but strangely entertaining game between two of the NFL's worst teams.

On third-and-6 and the Jets leading by one, Quinnen Williams sacked Brett Rypien -- but grabbed the quarterback's helmet and prolonged the drive. Seven plays later, Brandon McManus kicked a 53-yard field goal to give Denver the lead at 30-28 with 3:08 remaining.

The Jets couldn't do anything on their next possession, and Sam Darnold was sacked by Bradley Chubb on fourth-and-3 to give the Broncos the ball back at the two-minute warning. Chubb had 21/2 sacks, and Denver finished with six.

Gordon ended New York's chances with his long rumble that sent the Jets to consecutive 0-4 starts for the first time in franchise history. New York was penalized 11 times, including six personal fouls.

The Jets were actually in position to win after Pierre Desir, having a rough game in coverage, redeemed himself a bit by picking off Rypien -- whose arm was hit by Tarell Basham as he threw -- and returning it 35 yards for a touchdown. Darnold's pass into the end zone on the two-point try was incomplete, leaving the Jets trailing by two at 27-25 with 10:45 remaining.

Brian Poole then intercepted Rypien, making his first NFL start, on the Broncos' next possession, giving the Jets the ball at Denver's 44. That led to Sam Ficken's fifth field goal of the game, a 36-yarder that put New York ahead 28-27 with 6:28 remaining.

Rypien, the nephew of 1992 Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien, became the first quarterback to win his first start with three interceptions since San Francisco's Jim Druckenmiller beat the St. Louis Rams 15-12 in 1997. Rypien finished 19 for 31 for 242 yards and 2 TDs.

Denver Broncos' A.J. Johnson (45) and Josey Jewell (47) sack New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is sacked by Denver Broncos' A.J. Johnson during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon, above, celebrates with Garett Bolles, left, and Dalton Risner after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the New York Jets on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Broncos won 37-28. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) runs past New York Jets outside linebacker Alec Ogletree (52) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) grabs the face mask of Denver Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien (4) during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. Williams was called for a penalty. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the New York Jets on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) breaks a tackle attempt by Denver Broncos' Justin Simmons (31) as he rushes for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Trainers check on New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)