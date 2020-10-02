Cabot finds scheduling partner in Tennessee school

Cabot Coach Scott Reed said the Panthers are excited to be able to play tonight against Collierville, Tenn., a team he scheduled to make up for a matchup against Little Rock Southwest that was canceled because of covid-19. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)

The scheduling of tonight's nonconference matchup between Cabot and Collierville, Tenn., had a family touch to it.

When Cabot found out Sept. 17 that its second 7A-Central Conference game at Little Rock Southwest was going to be canceled because of Southwest's covid-19 situation, that's when Coach Scott Reed went to work on trying to find an opponent.

Reed said he was interested in scheduling Fayetteville but decided against playing the Bulldogs because of the possibility of playing them again in the Class 7A playoffs in November.

Still trying to find someone to play, Reed mentioned that he had coached in Tennessee at Bartlett from 1994-2001. The idea of playing in the Memphis area took hold when Cabot assistant coach Jason Rogers told Reed that his uncle Roy Kirkland, a 1977 Cabot graduate, said Collierville was open for Oct. 2. Collierville's original opponent Cordova is currently not playing football because of the Shelby County Schools' decision to postpone fall sports because of the coronavirus pandemic. Collierville is part of its own school district.

Taking Rogers' advice, Reed and Collierville Coach Joe Rocconi talked, and the schools agreed to play each other. In fact, the agreement was made last Friday, not long after Cabot's 31-21 victory over Little Rock Catholic.

Not playing was the last option for Cabot, Reed said.

"I'm so happy that we're playing," Reed said. "Collierville, they're the largest high school in Tennessee [2,773 students]. I thought they would be good competition for us."

The current covid-19 situation also was on Reed's mind when looking for a new opponent.

"I didn't want two open weeks in three weeks," said Reed, referring to Cabot's week off Sept. 18 before playing Little Rock Catholic. "With all that is going on right now, it would be hard for me to waste an opportunity for our kids to play."

Arkansas high school football teams have had success against out-of-state teams this season, including Bryant defeating Trinity Christian from Cedar Hill, Texas; Pulaski Academy topping Life Christian Academy from Chester, Va., and Bentonville knocking off Kansas City (Mo.) Rockhurst and Shawnee (Kan.) Mill Valley.

The state's performances against teams from neighboring states such as Texas and Missouri piqued Reed's curiosity about playing Collierville -- and his players.

"The kids were excited," Reed said. "They all just lit up. They didn't want another week off. It's something new for them."

Tonight is the first time that Cabot's football team is playing an out-of-state team.

For Kirkland, it's an exciting opportunity to see his alma mater play his current employer.

Kirkland, 61, was a three-sport athlete at Cabot (football, basketball and track and field), and also played American Legion baseball. He went on to play football at Harding University in Searcy in 1977-81, earning all-Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference honors as a junior in 1980.

Since moving from Arkansas in 1984, Kirkland has been a coach and teacher at three different high schools in the Memphis area -- Memphis Harding Academy (1984-88), Memphis Kirby (1988-92) and Collierville since 1992, where he's coached basketball, golf, baseball, softball as well as being the school's athletic director from 2006-16. He's currently an assistant basketball coach at Collierville.

Having Collierville and Cabot finally play each other was years in the making for Kirkland.

"I've tried to get us set up several times," Kirkland said. "This year, it finally worked out with us having the week off."

Kirkland's brother Dennis won a state championship in football at Cabot in 1983, while Rogers, Kirkland's nephew, has been on the Panthers staff under Arkansas Sports Hall of Famer Mike Malham, Jr., and now Reed.

Cabot was a then-Class AA program when Kirkland played in the mid-1970s. More than four decades later, Cabot is now the state's largest high school according to the Arkansas Activities Association's classification numbers with 2,476 students.

When Cabot and Collierville meet tonight, there won't be too much of a difference between them when it comes to enrollment.

"We're similar to Cabot," Kirkland said. "We may be a little bit bigger. We're just outside of Memphis. Cabot is not far from Little Rock. We're both suburban schools."

This week, it's been quiet between Kirkland and Rogers, uncle and nephew. There haven't been any big tips or advantages given out by the two of them on their teams, Kirkland joked.

"We've had some short texts," Kirkland said. "Our schedules are so hectic right now, it's hard to make a phone call."

Even though he's been in Tennessee for 28 years, Kirkland still finds time to follow the Panthers.

"I've kept up with them all along," Kirkland said. "I've gone back and forth from here to go see them play when I can. I enjoy watching them."