Lowery, Stephens produce big plays

University of Arkansas commitments cornerback Chase Lowery and receiver Bryce Stephens were big playmakers last week for their respective teams.

Lowery, 6-0, 183 pounds, helped seal a victory for Frisco (Texas) High School in a 17-14 season-opening victory last Thursday night over Independence with an interception with less than two minutes left in the game.

Independence, which averaged 40 points a game last year, had success early with some hitch routes, but they tried one too many.

"Chase knew it was coming, he has great instincts and he just jumped it," Frisco Coach Jeff Harbert said. "It was [a] pretty easy pick for him and that wrapped it up for us."

As a junior, Lowery recorded 48 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 forced fumble, 8 pass breakups and 4 interceptions and was named District 7-5A-II Overall MVP.

He also caught 34 passes for 758 yards and 7 touchdowns, and scored 2 touchdowns on punt returns and 1 on kickoff return.

Lowery, an ESPN 3-star prospect, rarely left the field during last week's game. He also had 3 carries for 43 yards.

"He played every defensive snap," Harbert said. "He probably played 60 plays of defense and offensively he probably played 30 to 40 snaps. That's playing at receiver, and we put him at running back some and then all the special teams. Punt return, kick return. He was probably 80 to 100 snaps."

Stephens, 6-1, 165 pounds, of Oklahoma City Marshall recorded 4 catches for 153 yards and 3 touchdowns and an interception on defense in a 46-33 loss to Blanchard.

"The way that Bryce dominated on the offensive side of the ball just shows how dynamic of player he is," Marshall Coach Jeff Horrocks said. "He caught all three touchdowns on a long go route. They tried to play man coverage early in the game, and he scored every time the ball was thrown to him."

"One of his touchdowns was a one-handed catch, while the DB was holding his other arm. I will say that if you do not put multiple defenders on him, he will tear defenses apart, and at times when you double team him, he still makes big plays. I couldn't be more proud of his competitiveness and leadership that he has brought this season. He will only get better moving forward."

An ESPN 3-star recruit, Stephens chose the Razorbacks over offers from Oklahoma State, Michigan, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Arizona, Arizona State, Nebraska and many others.

Chase Lowery