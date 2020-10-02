Charges read to murder suspect

Bryant Smith, accused in the Sept. 3 shooting deaths of 17-year-old Emonya Moten and 20-year-old Kavon Mitchell in two separate shootings appeared before District Judge Kim Bridgforth for his first appearance to hear the charges he is accused of read to him.

Smith, wearing an orange jail jumpsuit and shackles, was brought into the video conference room at the W.C. "Dub" Brassel Detention Center shortly before 9:30 a.m. Thursday where he was linked via Zoom video conference to Bridgforth's courtroom.

"You have been charged by way of criminal information with capital murder, two counts, attempted capital murder, possession of firearms by certain persons," Bridgforth began, reading through the lengthy document containing a total of 18 felony violations along with a firearm enhancement provision that could add up to an additional 15 years in prison should Smith be found guilty.

Smith, 33, is accused, along with Hekeryin Cain, 23, who has not yet been formally charged, in the slayings of Moten and Mitchell that occurred Sept. 3 about a half hour apart in separate areas of Pine Bluff. Moten was shot to death, and another man, 23-year-old Cedric LaPoole, was wounded shortly after 4:30 p.m. in front of a residence at 1704 S. Elm St. Mitchell was shot multiple times while sitting on the porch of his residence at 25 Needles Drive, about 2 miles away. Mitchell was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center where he died a short time later.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Pine Bluff police believe the shootings were part of a retaliatory wave of violence between two rival street gangs, named in the affidavit as "EBK/MG" and "MOB." According to the affidavit, Smith and Cain are believed to be members of MOB, and Moten, Mitchell, and LaPoole were identified in the affidavit as members or associates of EBK/MG.

At 2 p.m. the same day, 69-year-old Horace Harrington was shot to death in the carport of his residence at 3101 Lilac in Pine Bluff in what police, according to the affidavit, believe was part of the same gang-related violence. Vernon McCraney, 18, identified in the affidavit as a member of EBK/MG, is charged with 1st degree murder in connection with that shooting and is being held on $500,000 bond in the Jefferson County jail.

The affidavit said that some of Harrington's family members living at the same residence are believed to be members of MOB.

The affidavit said that a recent sweep at the county jail recovered a number of cellphones that contained information regarding possible retaliation against several named MOB members or associates for the deaths of Moten and Mitchell.

Smith's arrest came about after a three week search for him that ended Friday when local authorities were informed that he had been arrested in Kansas where he was reportedly hiding out with friends. He was returned to Jefferson County Tuesday and booked into the jail just before noon.

After reading the charges and informing Smith that he was being ordered held without bail, Bridgforth asked if he would be hiring an attorney.

"Yes, ma'am," Smith responded.

"Very good. Do you know who that is?" asked Bridgforth.

"No ma'am, I don't," Smith said. "I'll find out today. How would I let y'all know?"

"You can just tell them at the jail and they can tell us and we can note it on the paperwork for you," Bridgforth answered.

"So, uh, I'm being charged with all of that?" Smith asked.

"Yes, sir, that is correct," Bridgforth answered before dismissing Smith.

If found guilty of the capital murder charges, Smith would be subject to life in prison without possibility of parole or he could be sentenced to death.

Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Hunter told the Pine Bluff Commercial that charges on Cain are still being reviewed, and he said no decision has been made yet whether his office will seek the death penalty for Smith.