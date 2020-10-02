Consumer spending slows, incomes drop in August

Shoppers look at clothing for sale outside a store in New York last month. The Commerce Department reported Thursday that spending grew by a modest 1% in August. (AP)

WASHINGTON -- U.S. consumer spending slowed in August and personal income fell as a $600 weekly benefit for Americans who are unemployed during the pandemic expired.

The Commerce Department reported Thursday that spending grew by 1%, the weakest growth since spending fell 12.7% in April when rapidly spreading covid-19 infections shut down large parts of the economy.

A 2.7% drop in income in August followed a gain of 0.5% in the previous month. The drop reflected the expiration of the $600 expanded unemployment benefit on July 31. Congress has so far failed to come up with a new virus relief package that would restore that benefit.

"Labor income now has a big head wind when you add the fact that that extra unemployment income has been taken away at the beginning of August and the fact that state and local governments are straining," James Sweeney, chief economist at Credit Suisse Group AG, said on Bloomberg TV.

Economists fear that without further government support, the economy will slow significantly in the final three months of this year as consumer spending slows with millions of people still out of work and government support fading.

"Unless employment growth picks up or additional fiscal aid is extended, consumer spending is at risk of slowing dramatically," said Gregory Daco, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics.

Inflation, as measured by a gauge tied to consumer spending, rose 0.3% in August and is up 1.4% over the past 12 months. That is well below the Federal Reserve's target to achieve 2% annual gains in inflation.

The Fed in August said it was changing its policy and will now delay rate increases until inflation has risen above 2% for a period of time, a change that should keep consumer and business borrowing costs lower for an extended period. The Fed projected no increases of its benchmark rate through 2023.

The 2.7% drop in incomes reflected a 14.8% decline in the category that covers government payments, including unemployment benefits. Democrats and Republicans have been unable to restore the expired benefits because of wide differences between the two sides on how much additional support to provide.

A landmark $2 trillion relief bill in March passed with sweeping support and is credited with helping the economy through the spring and summer.

The 1% rise in consumer spending was driven by a 1.4% gain in spending on services with big gains coming for spending on food services and hotel and motel accommodations, two areas that were hit hard during the lockdowns. Spending on durable goods such as autos was up 0.9% in August while spending on nondurable goods such as food and clothing fell 0.1%.

The personal saving rate fell to 14.1% from 17.7%, the Commerce Department said.

Consumer spending is closely watched because it accounts for 70% of economic activity in the U.S.

A separate report Thursday showed that jobless claims declined to 837,000 in the week that ended Saturday. On Friday, the government's monthly jobs report will give a broader representation of the state of employment growth and hourly pay.

Economists believe gross domestic product, which fell at a record annual rate of 31.4% in the April-June quarter, will rebound by a record amount in the July-September quarter but could face a severe slowdown in the current quarter in the absence of further government help.

In a separate report, automakers said sales are recovering from the pandemic-induced slump earlier this year, with third quarter deliveries beating expectations as consumers ditch shared rides for their own vehicles and seize on cheaper borrowing costs.

General Motors, Fiat Chrysler and Toyota all reported better-than-expected results for the quarter.

Surging demand from retail customers offset a sharp drop in fleet sales to troubled rental-car companies. Total new light-duty vehicle sales probably ran at a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 15.7 million in September, down 1.6 million from a year ago, according to researcher J.D. Power.

"While the economy has made a substantial rebound in the third quarter, retail auto sales have been even more resilient," GM Chief Economist Elaine Buckberg said in a statement. "Super low auto-loan interest rates have boosted retail auto sales."

Sales have rebounded after touching a multidecade low of 8.7 million vehicles in April, when factories were idled and buyers across the country were quarantined at home.

Information for this article was contributed by Martin Crutsinger of The Associated Press and by Olivia Rockeman, Gabrielle Coppola and David Welch of Bloomberg News.