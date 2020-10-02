Countries revving up push for flu vaccinations

A flu vaccine is prepared to give to National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID) staff members in Bethesda, Md., on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Federica Narancio)

October is prime time for flu vaccinations, and the U.S. and Europe are gearing up for what experts hope is high demand as countries seek to avoid a "twindemic" with covid-19.

"There's considerable concern as we enter the fall and winter months and into the flu season that we'll have that dreaded overlap" of flu and the coronavirus, Dr. Anthony Fauci of the U.S. National Institutes of Health said Thursday. He got his own flu shot earlier this week.

A record number of flu vaccine doses are on the way, between 194 million and 198 million for the U.S. alone -- seemingly plenty considering last year just under half of adults got vaccinated, and there usually are leftovers.

Still, there's no way to know how many will seek shots this year, and some people occasionally are finding drugstores or clinics temporarily out of stock.

Flu vaccine is shipped out gradually. Less than half has been distributed so far, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and manufacturers say more is in transit.

"This year I think everyone is wanting to get their vaccine and maybe wanting it earlier than usual," Dr. Daniel Jernigan of the CDC told The Associated Press. "If you're not able to get your vaccination now, don't get frustrated" but keep trying, he said.

Pharmaceutical giant Sanofi Pasteur, which is supplying nearly 250 million doses worldwide, including 80 million for the U.S., says it has shipments staggered into November.

Vaccine maker Seqirus is exploring if it could produce "a limited number of additional doses" to meet high demand, said spokeswoman Polina Miklush.

BALANCING ACT

Making flu vaccine is time-consuming. Once production ends for the year, countries can't simply order more -- making for a stressful balancing act as they guess how many people will roll up their sleeves and get the shots.

Germany usually buys 18 million to 19 million doses, and this year ordered more. As German Health Minister Jens Spahn put it: "If we manage, together, to get the flu vaccination rate so high that all 26 million doses are actually used, then I'd be a very happy health minister."

Spain purchased extra doses in hopes of vaccinating far more older adults and pregnant women than usual, along with key workers in health facilities and nursing homes.

In contrast, Poland, which last year had 100,000 doses go unused, didn't anticipate this fall's high demand and is seeking more.

Winter just ended in the Southern Hemisphere and countries like South Africa, Australia, Argentina and Chile diagnosed hardly any flu thanks to covid-19 restrictions combined with a big push for influenza vaccinations.

With the coronavirus still circulating and cold weather coming just as more schools and businesses reopen, there's no guarantee that countries in the Northern Hemisphere will be as lucky with the flu.

"How much flu, we don't know -- but there will be flu," predicted Dr. William Schaffner of Vanderbilt University and the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases.

A flu vaccine protects only against influenza, not the coronavirus. And while its effectiveness varies from year to year, people vaccinated against the flu don't get as sick, avoiding pneumonia, hospitalization and death, Schaffner said.

The CDC estimated that last year the flu hospitalized 400,000 Americans and killed 22,000.

Adding flu to the toll of covid-19 -- which has killed more than 1 million people worldwide, including more than 207,000 Americans -- would further strain hospitals.

The flu and the coronavirus have similar symptoms, even if they're mild, Schaffner warned of confusion as people seek testing to learn which illness they have and if anyone they've been around needs to quarantine.

"Take flu out of the equation this fall," Jernigan advised.

The U.S. recommends a flu vaccine for everyone starting at 6 months of age. But flu is most dangerous for people over age 65, young children, pregnant women and people with certain health conditions such as heart disease, asthma, even diabetes.

BLACKS, HISPANICS

The CDC this year wants states to increase flu vaccinations among Blacks and Hispanics, who are less likely to get vaccinations than are whites, and are at higher risk from covid-19. Some states are holding drive-thru flu vaccinations and outdoor clinics to avoid crowds.

And at the same time they get immunized against the flu, older adults and people with chronic illnesses should ask about getting a vaccine against a type of pneumonia that is a frequent complication, U.S. officials urged.

In much of Europe, those at high risk get prioritized. France has ordered 30% more flu vaccine than last year, with the first shots given to high-risk people as inoculations begin later this month.

In Italy, doctors and pharmacists have expressed concern about the supply, as the health ministry conducts negotiations with vaccine producers to ensure that everyone who wants the vaccine can get it. Italy also lowered the threshold -- from age 65 to 60 -- for receiving the flu vaccine free of charge.

Britain's health department expects enough doses for nearly half the population but warns that phased deliveries might mean some doctors and pharmacies won't receive shots until later in the fall. Britain typically offers free flu vaccines to older adults, pregnant women and certain other at-risk groups, and are discussing whether others should qualify for free shots this year.

The World Health Organization said last week that some countries are scrambling to make sure they've got enough flu vaccine. WHO encouraged any countries worried about a shortfall to give priority to health workers and older adults.

Information for this article was contributed by Maria Cheng, Aritz Parra, Sylvie Corbet, Frank Jordans and Colleen Barry of The Associated Press.

