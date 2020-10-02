Creditor is denied payment

A Texas bankruptcy judge has ruled a $50,000 payment to one of the creditors of a former high-profile Northwest Arkansas real estate developer is too much and denied a motion by the trustee that it be paid.

Bill and Carolyn Schwyhart filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection in Texas in July 2018, claiming more than $80 million in debt, mostly related to business.

In June, trustee Scott Seidel sold some of his rights to a third party in the Schwyhart bankruptcy case, Recipio Investments Strategic Fund I LLC for $270,000. Seidel told the court then that he would pursue a $50,000 payment to CHP LLC, a Schwyhart creditor, who was in a bidding war over those rights.

In bankruptcy cases, the trustee's causes of action -- legal claims against another party -- may be considered property of the estate and therefore something that can be sold with court approval. The purchase gives the buyer the ability to step into the shoes of the trustee to use the trustee's powers to pursue a debtor or to choose not to pursue claims.

In his ruling from the bench Wednesday, Judge Harlin Hale of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas praised Seidel for his long service to the court and his efforts in the Schwyhart case. He then denied Seidel's motion to pay creditor CHP $50,000, saying among other things, that a payment of $50,000 that equates to 20% of the funds recovered for the estate, was too high. Hale added an agreement such as this should have been approved before the sale was approved by the court.

During the June hearing, Davor Rukavina, attorney for trustee Seidel, said the deal with Recipio removed provisions in an earlier sale order that were opposed by CHP. He said the sale process was contentious and involved "quite a bit of arm twisting" by the trustee. Rukavina said the deal involved "parties that don't like each other, to say the least" but that all were in agreement or not opposed to the sale.

The hearing also included mention of a $50,000 administrative claim for CHP. According to court documents, the claim is "in recognition of, and compensation for, CHP's actions and services in bringing about a successful auction and sale, at a much higher price than anticipated." The most recent motion by Seidel for the payment referred to the deal a settlement.

During a hearing Wednesday about the payment, Seidel testified that the $50,000 for CHP was in the best interest of the estate because it paved the way for a deal that recovered some money for creditors. He told the court that CHP stood in a blocking position in the negotiations and had significant leverage to derail the sale process.

Seidel classified the Schwyharts' bankruptcy as one of the most contentious in his career saying all the parties in this case were determined that neither side should prevail in any way.

Attorney Melissa Hayward, representing creditor Southwest Star Capital LLC, said Wednesday that the court should not reward CHP for its bad-faith efforts to block the deal. She said CHP wasn't entitled to the payment under the law, adding that Seidel offered the payment so he could extricate himself from a messy case. Southwest Star Capital is owned by Alex Schwyhart, Bill Schwyhart's son.

In August, CHP appealed Hale's decision to move ahead with the possible discharge of the Schwyharts' debts. In late July, Hale denied CHP's move to block the discharge of the bankruptcy, saying CHP failed to prove the couple tried to defraud their creditors.

A discharge in a bankruptcy filing, with a few exceptions, effectively extinguishes the debtor's obligations, giving the debtor a fresh start. If the discharge is denied, creditors are allowed to pursue the debtor on pre-bankruptcy claims.

During the Northwest Arkansas building boom, Bill Schwyhart worked with trucking magnate J.B. Hunt and Tim Graham on the Pinnacle Hills Promenade mall, which opened in 2006. After Hunt's death later that year, his widow, Johnelle Hunt, and Graham broke ties with Schwyhart.

Schwyhart was also one of the investors, along with J.B. Hunt, in the now-defunct charter-jet company Pinnacle Air LLC, which did business as Aspen JetRide. It filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection in early 2009.