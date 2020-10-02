Final push on as census nears end

A briefcase of a census taker is seen as she knocks on the door of a residence Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Winter Park, Fla. A half-million census takers head out en mass this week to knock on the doors of households that haven't yet responded to the 2020 census. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The U.S. Census Bureau's deadline has been extended to Monday, and the local committee has announced a Pine Bluff effort underway to be sure residents are counted.

"This means we have five more days to move the count in Arkansas and Pine Bluff for the 2020 U.S. Census," said Mary Liddell, Pine Bluff complete count census chairwoman.

A "Census Outreach/Boots on the Ground" effort is being held from 3-5 p.m. daily through Monday. Participants began Sept. 27 and will also conduct voter registration.

The effort is being conducted by the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. (Beta Theta Chapter, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Collegiate Chapter) and Gamma Psi Sigma (Graduate Chapter) along with the Pine Bluff Census committee and other organizations.

Participants started in the Howard Drive area and are moving toward the Dollarway area making sure that households are counted and registered to vote. They plan to reach at least 150 households, Liddell said.

The 2020 Census can also be completed online at my2020census.gov, by phone at 844-330-2020 or if they received the Census questionnaire they should complete it and put it in the mail.

By completing the census form it will keep the enumerators (census takers) from visiting residents' homes.

"The Secretary of Commerce has announced a target date of Oct. 5 to conclude 2020 Census self-response and field data collection operations," according to the Census Bureau.

The deadline previously had been set for Wednesday.

For details, contact Mary Liddell by email at marylddll@yahoo.com or by calling 870-643-2383.