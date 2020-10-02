FRIDAY, OCT. 2: Five things to know about covid-19 in Arkansas

As our state deals with the spread of covid-19 in the midst of a global outbreak, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will publish five things you need to know each week. We’ll be publishing these round-ups in English and Marshallese. You can read our full coverage at arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/. Coronavirus coverage pertaining to crucial public health information will be available for all readers.

• Arkansas has 84,821 total confirmed and probable cases of covid-19 since the pandemic began, according to data posted Oct. 2. State health officials also have reported 1,384 confirmed and probable deaths and 76,186 recoveries.

• Central High School in Little Rock was one of several schools that sent children home for temporary remote learning this week after covid-19 cases were discovered. As of Sept. 28, the state reported 717 active public school cases and 32 active cases at private schools.

• The state's public and private colleges again saw a decline in active cases, according to the Health Department tally, falling to 490 Sept. 28 from the 604 total listed in a Sept. 24 report.

• A weekly report from the White House coronavirus task force continued to list Arkansas as being in the "red zone" for new cases, although the number the state added last week was down slightly from the week before. The 5,866 cases the state added during the week that ended Sept. 25 translated to a rate of 194 cases per 100,000 residents – the seventh-highest rate in the country, according to the report.

• Arkansas this week surpassed Hutchinson's goal to have 1 million PCR tests conducted of the state's residents by Oct. 20. As of Oct. 1, the number of PCR tests performed in the state since the start of the pandemic exceeded that number by more than 29,000.

