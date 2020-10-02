Home construction leads building gain

A new home under construction is shown Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Houston. U.S. construction spending increased 1.4% in August, led by a surge in spending on single-family homes. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

WASHINGTON -- U.S. construction spending increased 1.4% in August, led by a surge in single-family homes.

The gain was double the 0.7% increase in July, the Commerce Department reported Thursday, and the August gain was better than economists had been expecting. In an additional sign of strength, the government revised higher its earlier estimates for construction spending in July and June.

Spending on residential construction rose 3.7% ,with a 5.5% rise in spending on single-family homes offsetting a 0.1% dip in apartment construction, a smaller an more volatile sector.

Spending on nonresidential construction fell by 0.3% with hotels, office building and shopping centers all suffering declines.

Total government construction rose a slight 0.1% with spending on highway projects up 1.9%.

"While the outlook for nonresidential and public construction is less certain, the trend in residential should improve further, reflecting strong demand for homes as seen in new and existing home sales," said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics.

Last week, the National Association of Realtors reported that the number of existing homes for sale in August was 1.49 million units, a decline of 18.6% from the same time last year. The dearth of inventory has also pushed prices higher, with the median price for both existing and new single-family homes pushing past $310,000.

U.S. average rates on long-term mortgages edged down slightly this week, remaining at historically low levels.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year home loan fell to 2.88% from 2.90% last week. One year ago, the rate averaged 3.65%.

The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage also fell, to 2.36% from 2.40% last week.