HS football schedule

All games start at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted

Subject to change

TODAY'S GAMES

CLASS 7A

7A-WEST

Springdale at Bentonville West

Bentonville at Fort Smith Southside

Rogers Heritage at Springdale Har-Ber

Fayetteville at Rogers, ccd., covid-19

7A-CENTRAL

North Little Rock at Conway

Bryant at LR Catholic

Fort Smith Northside at LR Central, ccd., covid-19

Cabot at LR Southwest, ccd., covid-19

CLASS 6A

6A-WEST

Siloam Springs at Benton

Greenwood at Mountain Home

Russellville at Van Buren

6A-EAST

Sylvan Hills at Marion

Jonesboro at Sheridan

Searcy at West Memphis

El Dorado at Pine Bluff, ccd., covid-19

CLASS 5A

5A-WEST

Clarksville at Greenbrier

Alma at Harrison

Morrilton at Pea Ridge

Farmington at Vilonia

5A-EAST

Nettleton at Brookland

Valley View at Forrest City

Batesville at Paragould

Greene Co. Tech at Wynne

5A-SOUTH

Hot Springs at Hope

Camden Fairview at Texarkana

Magnolia at Hot Springs Lakeside, ccd., covid-19

OPEN De Queen

5A-CENTRAL

Watson Chapel at Jacksonville

Pulaski Academy at LR Hall

LR Christian at White Hall

Maumelle at Beebe, ccd., covid-19

CLASS 4A

4A-1

Gentry at Berryville

Prairie Grove at Gravette

Shiloh Christian at Green Forest

Elkins at Huntsville

4A-2

Lonoke at Bald Knob

Mills at Cent. Ark. Christian

Stuttgart at Heber Springs

Clinton at Southside Batesville

4A-3

Jonesboro Westside at Blytheville

Pocahontas at Gosnell

Cave City at Rivercrest

Highland at Trumann

4A-4

Ozark at Dover

Dardanelle at Lamar

Mena at Pottsville

OPEN Waldron

4A-7

Ashdown at Bauxite

Malvern at Benton Harmony Grove

Nashville at Fountain Lake

Joe T. Robinson at Arkadelphia, ccd., covid-19

4A-8

Crossett at Dumas

Monticello at Hamburg

DeWitt at Helena-West Helena

Star City at Warren, ccd., covid-19

CLASS 3A

3A-1

Cedarville at Charleston

Hackett at Lavaca

West Fork at Lincoln

Greenland at Mansfield

3A-2

Salem at Melbourne

Harding Academy at Mountain View

Newport at Riverview

3A-3

Manila at Corning

Walnut Ridge at Harrisburg

Palestine-Wheatley at Hoxie

Piggott at Osceola

3A-4

Baptist Prep at Mayflower

Two Rivers at Paris

Atkins at Perryville

Booneville at Danville, ccd., covid-19

3A-5

Jessieville at Bismarck

Prescott at Fouke

Genoa Central at Glen Rose

Centerpoint at Horatio

3A-6

Drew Central at Barton

Smackover at Camden Harmony Grove

McGehee at Lake Village

Pine Bluff Dollarway at Rison

CLASS 2A

2A-3

McCrory at East Poinsett Co.

Earle at Marked Tree

OPEN Cedar Ridge

2A-4

Yellville-Summit at Bigelow

Hector at Conway Christian

Mountainburg at Magazine

Johnson Co. Westside at Quitman

2A-5

No conference games scheduled

OPEN Magnet Cove

2A-6

Marvell at Hazen

OPEN Clarendon

2A-7

No conference games scheduled

OPEN Foreman

2A-8

No conference games scheduled

OPEN Junction City, Parkers Chapel

NONCONFERENCE GAMES

Lafayette Co. at Bearden

Fordyce at Carlisle

Joe T. Robinson at Cedar Hill (Texas) Trinity Christian

Cabot at Collierville, Tenn.

Mount Ida at Des Arc

Cross County at England

Fort Smith Northside at Fayetteville

Hampton at Gurdon

Cutter Morning Star at Murfreesboro

Dierks at Poyen

Booneville at Warren

Strong at Mineral Springs, ccd., covid-19

High school coaches

CALL US

Coaches are asked to call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3411 with game reports before 11 p.m. each Friday night this fall.

We need records, score by quarters, scoring plays with first and last names, along with top rushing, passing, receiving and defensive performances.

The Democrat-Gazette also will publish statistics each Thursday throughout the regular season. Deadline for statistics to appear in Thursday’s edition during the season is noon Wednesdays.

Email statistics and news tips to jmuck@adgnewsroom.com. Scores also can be tweeted using the hashtag #arpreps.