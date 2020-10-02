HS football schedule

All games start at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted
Subject to change
TODAY'S GAMES
CLASS 7A
7A-WEST
Springdale at Bentonville West
Bentonville at Fort Smith Southside
Rogers Heritage at Springdale Har-Ber
Fayetteville at Rogers, ccd., covid-19
7A-CENTRAL
North Little Rock at Conway
Bryant at LR Catholic
Fort Smith Northside at LR Central, ccd., covid-19
Cabot at LR Southwest, ccd., covid-19
CLASS 6A
6A-WEST
Siloam Springs at Benton
Greenwood at Mountain Home
Russellville at Van Buren
6A-EAST
Sylvan Hills at Marion
Jonesboro at Sheridan
Searcy at West Memphis
El Dorado at Pine Bluff, ccd., covid-19
CLASS 5A
5A-WEST
Clarksville at Greenbrier
Alma at Harrison
Morrilton at Pea Ridge
Farmington at Vilonia
5A-EAST
Nettleton at Brookland
Valley View at Forrest City
Batesville at Paragould
Greene Co. Tech at Wynne
5A-SOUTH
Hot Springs at Hope
Camden Fairview at Texarkana
Magnolia at Hot Springs Lakeside, ccd., covid-19
OPEN De Queen
5A-CENTRAL
Watson Chapel at Jacksonville
Pulaski Academy at LR Hall
LR Christian at White Hall
Maumelle at Beebe, ccd., covid-19
CLASS 4A
4A-1
Gentry at Berryville
Prairie Grove at Gravette
Shiloh Christian at Green Forest
Elkins at Huntsville
4A-2
Lonoke at Bald Knob
Mills at Cent. Ark. Christian
Stuttgart at Heber Springs
Clinton at Southside Batesville
4A-3
Jonesboro Westside at Blytheville
Pocahontas at Gosnell
Cave City at Rivercrest
Highland at Trumann
4A-4
Ozark at Dover
Dardanelle at Lamar
Mena at Pottsville
OPEN Waldron
4A-7
Ashdown at Bauxite
Malvern at Benton Harmony Grove
Nashville at Fountain Lake
Joe T. Robinson at Arkadelphia, ccd., covid-19
4A-8
Crossett at Dumas
Monticello at Hamburg
DeWitt at Helena-West Helena
Star City at Warren, ccd., covid-19
CLASS 3A
3A-1
Cedarville at Charleston
Hackett at Lavaca
West Fork at Lincoln
Greenland at Mansfield
3A-2
Salem at Melbourne
Harding Academy at Mountain View
Newport at Riverview
3A-3
Manila at Corning
Walnut Ridge at Harrisburg
Palestine-Wheatley at Hoxie
Piggott at Osceola
3A-4
Baptist Prep at Mayflower
Two Rivers at Paris
Atkins at Perryville
Booneville at Danville, ccd., covid-19
3A-5
Jessieville at Bismarck
Prescott at Fouke
Genoa Central at Glen Rose
Centerpoint at Horatio
3A-6
Drew Central at Barton
Smackover at Camden Harmony Grove
McGehee at Lake Village
Pine Bluff Dollarway at Rison
CLASS 2A
2A-3
McCrory at East Poinsett Co.
Earle at Marked Tree
OPEN Cedar Ridge
2A-4
Yellville-Summit at Bigelow
Hector at Conway Christian
Mountainburg at Magazine
Johnson Co. Westside at Quitman
2A-5
No conference games scheduled
OPEN Magnet Cove
2A-6
Marvell at Hazen
OPEN Clarendon
2A-7
No conference games scheduled
OPEN Foreman
2A-8
No conference games scheduled
OPEN Junction City, Parkers Chapel
NONCONFERENCE GAMES
Lafayette Co. at Bearden
Fordyce at Carlisle
Joe T. Robinson at Cedar Hill (Texas) Trinity Christian
Cabot at Collierville, Tenn.
Mount Ida at Des Arc
Cross County at England
Fort Smith Northside at Fayetteville
Hampton at Gurdon
Cutter Morning Star at Murfreesboro
Dierks at Poyen
Booneville at Warren
Strong at Mineral Springs, ccd., covid-19
