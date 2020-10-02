The Nation in Brief

Innocent, pleads self-called 'Proud Boy'

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A self-described member of the Proud Boys, a far-right group, pleaded innocent to a dozen charges Thursday related to clashes in the streets of Portland, Ore., between right- and left-wing demonstrators in the run-up to November's presidential election.

Alan Swinney, 50, was secretly indicted Sept. 11 on charges including assault and unlawful use of a weapon after authorities said he pointed a revolver at a protester and fired a paintball gun and mace at people on two occasions in August.

He was not arrested until Wednesday and made his first court appearance Thursday. He remained in custody.

Swinney's attorney, Eric Wolfe, did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

President Donald Trump told the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by" when asked to denounce white supremacists during his debate Tuesday with former Vice President Joe Biden, and Trump was widely criticized for not definitively denouncing such groups. Amid the fallout, the president said Wednesday that he had never heard of the Proud Boys and told them to "stand down" and let law enforcement do its job.

The Proud Boys call themselves "Western chauvinists" and are known for their violent confrontations with antifascists and other ideological opponents. Members have been spotted at various Trump rallies, including last month in Nevada.

Bolton suit can proceed, court tells U.S.

WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration can move forward with its lawsuit against former national security adviser John Bolton over his tell-all book, a judge ruled Thursday in denying a request to dismiss the complaint.

The Justice Department alleges that Bolton's book, "The Room Where It Happened," contains classified information, and the government sued in June to try to prevent its release. Though the book was published, a suit accusing Bolton of breaking agreements with the government by disclosing classified information and by failing to complete a pre-publication review can proceed, U.S District Judge Royce Lamberth ruled.

The Justice Department, the judge wrote, "plausibly pleads that Bolton breached those obligations."

Charles Cooper, Bolton's lawyer, said in an email that the ruling, "which we are still studying, means that the case will now move forward to the phase in which the parties will develop and present their evidence."

The book contains descriptions of Trump's conversations with foreign leaders that could be seen as politically damaging to the president.

Thursday's decision also clears the way for the government's efforts to seize proceeds from the book to move forward.

Armed congressman stopped at airport

A Florida congressman was stopped at a security checkpoint at Tampa International Airport on Wednesday after attempting to board a flight to Washington, D.C., with a concealed firearm, an airport spokeswoman said Thursday.

Rep. Ross Spano, a Republican, attempted to pass a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint about 7:50 a.m. while carrying a handgun, an airport spokeswoman said. The weapon, a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9 mm, was loaded with seven rounds.

Spano, 54, who has a permit to carry a concealed firearm, was not detained or arrested, airport spokeswoman Emily Nipps said. She said Spano was allowed to "secure" the weapon, which generally means taking the firearm back to one's vehicle before returning to the checkpoint.

"He was treated like everyone else who carries with a concealed weapon permit," Nipps said. "It's disruptive, but not illegal."

The agency has the authority to file civil complaints seeking penalties up to $13,000 for taking prohibited weapons into a checkpoint, regardless of whether there is an arrest. Sari Koshetz, a spokeswoman for the agency, declined to say whether such action would be taken.

Spano did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Texas limits ballot drops to 1 per county

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday ordered counties to have only one mail-in ballot drop-off site, shuttering dozens of locations in some of the state's largest cities and key Democratic strongholds just as voters started to return ballots.

Abbott called his order a move to enhance poll security, while Democrats blasted it as a naked effort to suppress voters.

Beginning today, mail ballots delivered in person by eligible voters can be delivered to locations designated by each county's early voting clerk, but there will be no more than one drop-off location per county. Poll watchers may observe in-person ballot deliveries at each location.

"These enhanced security protocols will ensure greater transparency and will help stop attempts at illegal voting," Abbott said.

Harris County, which includes Houston, had 12 drop-off locations for the county's more than 2 million registered voters as of September. It covers an area of more than 1,700 square miles, and other counties are as large as 6,000 square miles.