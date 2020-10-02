Loan forgiveness pressure grows

Small Business Administration Administrator Jovita Carranza listens as President Donald Trump speaks with members of the coronavirus task force in April. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Jabin Botsford

The Treasury Department and Small Business Administration have not yet forgiven any of the 5.2 million emergency coronavirus loans issued to small businesses and need to do more to combat fraud, government watchdogs told Congress Thursday.

Small businesses that received Paycheck Protection Program funds, as well as their banks, have been frustrated by the difficulty in applying for loans to be forgiven despite rules saying if the funds are spent mostly on payroll they will not need to be paid back. Small Business Administration announced last week that the agency had received only 96,000 loan applications -- less than 2% of the total number of loans -- and has not processed any applications so far.

Officials with the agency and the Treasury Department have said they plan to begin considering applications shortly. Agency officials say they opened the system for forgiveness Aug. 10, two days after the program closed. It has 90 days to consider each application after it receives bank approval, according to the CARES Act.

The agencies also need to do much more to prevent fraud, according to two watchdogs who testified at a House hearing Thursday. The Small Business Administration inspector general's office has received tens of thousands of fraud tips and federal officials have launched hundreds of investigations into allegations of people creating fake businesses and stealing identities in order to fraudulently obtain agency funds.

The Justice Department has already charged 57 people with trying to steal a total of $175 million, and warned that abuse of the program is probably far more widespread.

Officials from the inspector general's office and Government Accountability Office told members of Congress that the Small Business Administration could do much more on the front end to prevent fraud from occurring in the first place.

Agency and Treasury officials were warned in a June report by the Government Accountability Office that greater controls were needed on lending programs, in particular because the Paycheck Protection Program relied on business owners and their banks to self-certify their eligibility for the program.

The inspector general's office issued an additional report in July warning that $250 million in disaster relief funds from the agency's Economic Injury Disaster Loans program went to businesses that were launched after Jan. 1, 2020, which should have rendered them ineligible. Another $45 million in duplicate loans were issued, according to the inspector general.

Small Business Administration chief Jovita Carranza did not immediately comment through a spokesman.

The agency has still not put in the proper controls to identify and respond to possible fraud in Paycheck Protection Program loans and disaster loans, testified William Shear, Government Accountability Office director of financial markets and community investment, who said the delays mean that "it will be a long time until we know how much fraud has been in the program."

"There was a push to get loans out, but with the passage of time it becomes much more troubling that the fraud framework is not in place," Shear told the House Small Business Subcommittee on Investigations, Oversight and Regulations.

Treasury and Small Business Administration officials have said they will audit loans of more than $2 million and consider reviewing other loans as well. Hannibal "Mike" Ware, the inspector general, testified that investigators had identified borrowers who had created accounts established with stolen identities. In other cases, borrowers had received deposits into personal bank accounts with no evidence of business activity.

Information for this article was contributed by Aaron Gregg of The Washington Post.