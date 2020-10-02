LSU was lone shock from opening weekend

Opening weekend for the SEC went pretty much as expected with the exception Mississippi State shocking defending national champions LSU in Death Valley.

The SEC West went 3-1 against the East, with Georgia's win over Arkansas saving a shutout.

An anomaly was two different games had a score of 7-5 at some point. Texas A&M led Vanderbilt 7-5 at the half, and the Razorbacks led the Bulldogs 7-5 at the half before being outscored 32-3 in the second half.

When 5-2 last week, and here's this week's picks.

Arkansas at Mississippi State

There is a chance the Bulldogs aren't focused after their win over LSU and aren't taking the Razorbacks seriously, but that's not much of a chance. However, it is impossible to imagine the Dogs improving from Game 1 to Game 2 and the Razorbacks not doing that.

Defensive Coordinator Barry Odom is not going to be stubborn about trying to stop State's Air Raid. He will play zone if necessary, which LSU should have done but chose to stick with man coverage.

If the Bulldogs choose, they can have a very balanced offense with Kylin Hill at running back, but Mike Leach likes to dance with who brought him.

The oddsmakers have the Bulldogs as a heavy favorite, but this one could come down to the final possession if the Razorbacks have tweaked their punt and kickoff return coverage. Mississippi State 28-27

Arkansas State at Coastal Carolina

The Red Wolves have been fighting covid-19 for two weeks and seem ready to get back to action. It seems like months ago they beat Kansas State. This may be for the Kansas state championship. The Chanticleers beat the Kansas Jayhawks 38-20 They are 2-0 with a win over Campbell. Blake Anderson is over covid-19 and sticking with the two-quarterback system, but he's not afraid to make a change when it is needed. Arkansas State 31-28

Auburn at Georgia

The second biggest game on the Tigers' schedule is always the Bulldogs. Both are looking to make major improvements after unimpressive opening wins. This is a big year for Gus Malzahn. He may need a win over either the Bulldogs or Alabama to survive. If he beats both, he might get a contract extension and raise. Georgia 31-24

South Carolina at Florida

The Gamecocks hung with the Volunteers but still ended up on the wrong side of the scoreboard. The Gators rang up 51 on Ole Miss, the most points scored by any SEC team last weekend. They did give up 35 but seemed to be in control, and the Rebels' final touchdown was against third stringers with less than a minute to play. Florida 49-21

Missouri at Tennessee

The Tigers scored a touchdown as time ran out, also against subs, to make the final score 38-19 Alabama who was never threatened by the Tigers. The Vols' win over the Gamecocks was solid, and it looks like they are picking up where they left off last season. Tennessee 35-17

Texas A&M at Alabama

No Nick Saban former assistant has ever beat him. One will, just not Saturday. The Aggies actually struggled with Vanderbilt last week, and no one confuses the Commodores with the Crimson Tide. The Aggies showed balance, rushing for 183 yards and passing for 189, which is good enough to beat Vandy, but not the Tide. Alabama 35-21

Ole Miss at Kentucky

Lane Kiffin and the Rebels played hard, and they will again. The Wildcats are not the Gators. Look for the Rebels to cruise. Ole Miss 35-21

LSU at Vanderbilt

We will find out if last weekend was a fluke or if the Tigers are really that down after losing 14 players and a coach to the NFL. LSU 28-17